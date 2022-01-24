Spice up your wardrobe for 2022 and beyond

Summer isn’t always just about strappy dresses and swimsuits. Sure, there are summer staples; however, we are tapping into the world of fashion and weighing in on some of our must-have pieces to spice up your wardrobe for the new year and beyond. From high rise skinny jeans to layering strappy blouses, we’re bringing you statement pieces that are definitely worth adding to your wardrobe.

Vintage is in Haven’t you heard? Vintage is back and edging its way to the top of everyone’s shopping agenda. From frayed mom jeans to halter neck tops, what was once popular circa the ’90s is back again by popular demand. Now, whether you’re into it for sustainability or simply looking to try out a groovier aesthetic, archival looks are steadily winning the hearts of consumers. For an off duty 90’s look, pair mom jeans with a white shirt and white sneakers and you’ll have a basic outfit in minutes. For that extra pop, add a printed scarf into the mix.

Comfortability is key We’ve seen loungewear come to the forefront as one of the most worn items during the lockdown these past two years. From attending online team meetings in blazers and sweatpants to running a quick errand in your go-to trousers, one thing is for sure, comfort will always be a priority for most consumers. Now, we’re not saying that the only way to dress comfortably is to live in sweats because there are still ways you can step out in style while still feeling comfortable. One item we’ve seen styled effortlessly, believe it or not, is skinny jeans.

Yes, we know they’re not everyone’s cup of tea; but have you realised just how easy it is to style a pair of vintage blue skinny jeans? Even if you’re on the curvier side, opting for super blue skinny jeans will accentuate your curves in all the right places. Styling it the right way is where you’ll be able to elevate even the simplest look. For a more chic look, pair your jeans with a square neck crop blouse and open toe heels. If you’re leaning towards a more casual look, swap out your heels for a pair of platform sandals or sneakers. Accessories are your best friend