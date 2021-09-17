Spruce up your outfits with our “new-in” Spring Edit

As the seasons shift and the world is slowly opening up again, we’re all feeling refreshed and renewed. Here at StyleMode, we love to see what trends come in season after season, and Spring is no exception. If you’re ready to have some fun as the warmer weather comes, check out our “new-in” fashion edit. We’ve got the perfect chunky sandals to go along with your floaty trapeze dress and many more options.

Speaking of dresses; they’re a staple for a simple, no-fuss outfit. It’s also an easy way to explore your own fashion sense without too much effort. Smock dresses are in Vogue and all over the runways and Instagram feeds. It really brings out that picnic chic look that doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Take your pick between the Sleeveless Tiered Dress or Smock Tier Dress and add a little colour to your wardrobe. Pastels and bold colours are on trend and embody the Spring/Summer aesthetic. It feels good to wear colours to celebrate the new season and goes well with your tan. However, if short ‘n sweet is more your type, then grab the Shirt Tier Dress for a nice addition to your closet. The trapeze silhouette has been all the rage for the fashion-forward crowd and a shirt dress is a basic that you’ll reach for again and again. Alternatively, if you need a more dressed up version for rooftop drinks or a baby shower, then this Puff Sleeve Tier Dress covers all the bases. It’s simple enough for a ‘day’ look and can be dressed up for the night if you’re planning to go out for dinner. If you need a serious ‘date night’ look and want to feel good, the Cut-Out Dress has that minimal 90s feel so you can add the accessories you love.

If you’re not ready to add new clothes to your closet, or just feel out of sorts with wearing something new, a GREAT pair of shoes can lift your mood. It’s an easy way to amp up an outfit and switch up your aesthetic without breaking the bank. Bottega Veneta’s coveted woven style can be found all over the internet right now. Get the look for less with the TIA Faux Leather Woven Crossover Sliders. A statement sandal in a neutral tone is the best way to try out a trend since it can easily integrate with your current style and won’t clash with what you have.