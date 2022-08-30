Starbucks opens at Paarden Eiland

With its interlacing harbour, rail, bicycle paths, and MyCiti Bus routes, the Paarden Eiland home for the newest Starbucks sits within an edgy, fast-growing neighbourhood of hipster cafes, intimate restaurants and galleries in renovated factory spaces decorated with expressive murals.

Paarden Eiland Starbucks is designed as a multifunctional social space that encourages working alone in the quieter sections or as a group.

Come and brainstorm around tables, share ideas, opinions and friendly conversations in a creative atmosphere fuelled by the delicious aromas of freshly ground, hand-crafted coffees.

Its array of comfortable chairs, plenty of plug points, super-fast WIFI and upmarket industrial design is softened by a delightful assortment of living greenery. Guests can gather and enjoy any of their favourite Starbucks beverages with our new range of freshly made food, in-store or as a grab-n-go on the way to work, sitting in traffic, rushing to a meeting, or on the commute to or from Cape Town CBD.

Paarden Eiland Starbucks is proudly managed by Jessica Mamabolo. Jessica and her team see this store as the perfect place to engage with different people while enjoying a world-class experience of personalised service and a hand-crafted, ethically sourced coffee or tea.