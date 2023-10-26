Starbucks opens in Sea Point

Starbucks South Africa is delighted to announce the opening of a new double-story store in the picturesque neighbourhood of Sea Point, Cape Town.

Situated along the stunning Atlantic coastline, Sea Point is a community like no other — a blend of scenic beauty, diverse population, enjoying an array of lifestyle choices.

Whether you're into promenade runs, a yoga workout, an inspiring art exhibition, or enjoying a morning meet-up in a beautiful part of the world, Starbucks Sea Point has something for everyone of every age from every background.

"With approximately 700 employees across the country, we’re excited about the growth we're experiencing," says Leah MD of Starbucks South Africa. "Sea Point represents more than just another location; it’s an opportunity to reconnect with the roots of what Starbucks has always been — a corner coffee shop. We’re looking forward to adding a little Starbucks magic to this community’s rich tapestry."