Stay home, stay safe, shop online for Father's Day this year

With Father's Day around the corner, it's time show your appreciation for one of the most important men in your life - your dad. Because of lockdown, this year's celebrations will be different, and let's be real even a bit tough emotionally, so we want to help relieve some of the stress by helping you shop for dad. And to encourage you to stay home and stay safe, we've put together a list of Father’s Day gifts that you can buy online and have delivered straight to dad's door. Debonair dad For the dad who enjoys a little pampering, we know that gifting a fragrance can be a cliche - but it is still one of the most popular gifts on Fathers Day - and probably one that he won’t buy for himself - so go ahead and spoil him with a great signature scent. If he is planning a big trip for once lockdown is over, a toiletry bag with the essentials like shaving gel, hair & body wash and deodorant is something he will appreciate.

The Foodie:

Eveyone's been baking and cooking up a storm these past few months. Help your dad expand his recipe repertoire with a great South African cookbook such as Dijo - My Food, My Journey by Lesego Semenya - with recipes ranging from the simplest township dishes to complex fine-dining gastronomic creations.

What's better than a good cuppa coffee on a cold winter's morning. And if dad's a coffee connoisseur, he will be very impressed by the ease and quality of a capsule coffee machine. He can prepare a selection of hot and cold beverages including espressos, cappuccinos, Americanos, hot chocolate and even bespoke teas with a flick of a switch.

As most South African fathers enjoy a good old fashioned braai, what better gift than a stainless steel braai tool set to keep his hands safe from the open flames. It comes in a handy aluminum storage case and each tool includes a metal hanging hook to attach to the grill while cooking.

The outdoor adventurer:

No dad who loves the outdoors should be without, a Garmin Activity Tracker Watch - it's the perfect way for him to plan and share his outdoor activities while tracking his activity.

For the adventure dad who is into fishing, hunting, birding or just enjoys the outdoors a good pair of binoculars will always come in handy. Make sure that you choose one with a soft texture grip.

The man who has everything:

Help your dad to keep his credit cards clean and safe with a Carbon Fiber Wallet with RFID blocking to protect his credit cards from being scanned.

Finally - help your dad get cosy and fashionable with a pair of funky polka dot cotton socks made in Cape Town - plus it's for a good cause - for every pair bought the SockDoctor donates a pair of school socks to a child in need.

That should warm you dad's heart this Father's Day.