Steal Charlize Theron’s Style at 40% OFF

Whether it’s a parka, denim, leather or puffer jacket, every closet should have at least one of these classics. With StyleMode 40% Off promo on women’s and men’ jackets and coats, we’ve created a list of must-have jackets + coats come rain or shine. Winter Warmers

What’s Winter / Autumn fashion without the timeless and effortless tan or camel coat? Stylemode’s Oversized Melton (Tan) makes a stylish addition to any outfit. Do it like SA’s very own Charlize and throw on some pants and sneakers with this classy piece, and call it balance. Photo via Vogue Magazine on Pinterest Night out with girls? This winter, a Teddy Coat should be your go-to. This trendy piece looks good on everyone! Dress it up with a bodycon dress and stilettos or dress it down with high rise jeans and combat boots. Either way, it's a MUST HAVE!

Another wardrobe staple this season is the everyday puffer jacket. The Grant hooded puffer is perfect for those rainy days. It’s thigh-length style ensures that you are kept warm and stylish at the same time. If you’re looking for an edgier look, then the Fernie Plus Peached Puffer Jacket is the one for you. When it comes to ‘winter puffer must-haves’ in the men's category, The Lazarus Padded Parka Jacket is a fave!

Spring Fling A jacket is an essential when it comes to picking out your spring wardrobe, a must-have for every stylish ‘spring fling’ outfit.

Whether you want to layer your pencil skirt for work or going for sundowners with friends, the Melton Cape is easy to throw on and style. Bombshell, Charlize rocks the red carpet with her Melton Cape and white suit. Photo via Vogue Magazine on Pinterest With Festival Season being most prominent during the Spring/Summer seasons, we tend to see more Bohemian boho chic fashion trends surfacing. Our fave actress keeps it spicy by matching a brushed textured shacket with a black jean and heels! They’ve even got something for bae! Style Mode’s Larson lined denim jacket paired with the brushed textured shacket just screams bohemian couple goals.

Photos via Vicki Archer on Pinterest Summer Sizzle Get that edgy summer sizzle look by adding a Herald Faux Suede Cropped Biker Jacket to your wardrobe. We all know that Ms Theron LOVES her black biker / blazer moment! The Herald Faux Suede Cropped Biker Jacket’s lightweight and soft texture makes it super comfortable, whilst the metal trim and cropped biker style will have you feeling like the ultimate baddie!

Photo via Zimbio on Pinterest We have all felt the baggage of carrying a jacket around during Spring, which is why the Light Weight Anarok and the Light Weight Micro-active Jacket are our current must-haves. Both stylish and compact, they're the perfect jackets to complete your Spring looks.