Step into the festive season with evening looks from StyleMode

The festive season is here and although we are limited to smaller parties this year we still want to look sensational. But what to wear? Do you enjoy the classic black evening dress? Or a cocktail dress with sequins? Why not try a sensational red number? Take the opportunity to mix and match with Style Modes’ latest collection of evening and cocktail wear. Lantern sleeve dress in shades of tropical mustard Bold bright and beautiful for those sexy summer nights. The detached inner lining makes our maxi sheer dress even more versatile. A matching tassel rope belt will cinch the waist accentuating the flowing lantern sleeves. Pair it up with a pair of stilettos or block heels to complete the look, or dress it down with flats. Sleeveless Tier Midaxi dress with navy stripe

This linen blend midaxi dress from Style Mode will not only keep you cool in summer with the cotton content in the fabric but also looking elegant. Available in plus size.

Puff sleeve shirt dress with pale blue stripes

Easy style up or down look in La Mode's puff sleeve shirt dress. Pair it up with a neutral toned block heel. Take a look at our range of block heels.

Sleeveless tier dress in bottle green

Create a beautiful evening look with Style Mode's sleeveless tier dress. The stretch fabric makes it comfortable to move around in. Pair it up with stiletto heels and accessories with a colourful statement necklace or earrings for a "bejewelled" look.

Empire line dress in navy from Stella Morgan

This Empire line dress in navy from Stella Morgan features a high/low hemline, a short sleeve and an eye-catching neckline.

Slip dress in black from Brave Soul

Black Slip Dress -R449

Simple, yet sexy, this little black slip dress from Brave Soul features a slight v-neck and back strap detail. Just add metallic footwear and you’re ready to dazzle.

Whisper ankle strap stiletto in silver from Plum

Metallic ankle strap stilettos by Plum feature back zip closure and a stiletto heel. Also available in rose gold.

Diamante hoop earrings in silver from All Heart

These diamante hoop earrings from All Heart offer just the right amount of bling, featuring a stud closure.

T-Bar block heel in rose gold from Sarah J

This sexy Sarah J T-Bar Sandal in flattering Rose Gold, featuring a perspex block heel and ankle strap closure, gives the perfect flash of bling when paired with a simple black slip dress. Also available in Gold.

Chain link bracelet in gold from All Heart

This All Heart chunky chain bracelet, worn loosely around the wrist, is the perfect way to complete any look.