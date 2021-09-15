Step out in style with transitional shoes for spring

While steering away from your combat boots is the ultimate sign that summer is officially around the corner, there are quite a few perks when it comes to shopping for footwear during this transitional period. From brogues to pumps to flatform sandals, step up your shoe game as we tap into this season’s top footwear trends. Mules

Business in the front and party in the back, the mules are back and better than ever! This season, it’s all about the mules. From braided to heeled, the classic slipper style shoe continues to win the hearts and wardrobes of fashion enthusiasts. Versatile and sleek, the mule provides the perfect combination of lux and comfortability. Sticking to its 90’s minimalist design, these smokey slippers are a must-have this season and we can see why. Looking to add a bit of glitz to your wardrobe? Opt for an embellished design. If going glam isn’t for you, keep it minimal and opt for a neutral or pastel toned mule. Photo by WhoWhatWare and StyleMode

Loafers Now, if there’s one shoe trend we’ve seen blow up this year, it has to be loafers. Yep, you read that right; the 90’s preppy footwear staple is making its rounds into plenty of wardrobes this season. Crafted in a variety of colours and fabrics, the modern-day loafer infuses a unique sense of style that’s suited for any aesthetic. If you’re going for a more ‘dark academia’ look, pairing a black classic loafer with trousers and waistcoat will do just the trick! However, if you’re going for a more Bella Hadid inspired look, opting for a chunkier platform is a step in the right direction.

Photo by Lofficialusa and StyleMode Brogues Elegant and classic, brogues have truly stood the test of time. Hanging on to its popularity, the brogue has seen its fair share of love and hate. However, it all comes down to style and personal choice. If you’re more on the chic and corporate side of life, pairing a neutral-toned brogue with a tailored trouser and white shirt will provide the perfect mix of business and office chic.