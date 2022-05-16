Superbalist.com launches Fit Finder to solve online sizing

Shopping online is a favourite pastime for thousands of South Africans - with good reason. With hundreds of brands available at your fingertips 24/7 and the added benefit of being able to shop from the comfort of your couch, it just makes sense.

While online shopping has revolutionized the retail space, some online shoppers may find it challenging to find the right size. Between UK, US, and European sizing, the variety of sizes available to shop can leave shoppers a bit confused about what their actual size is. Beyond this, some brands run smaller than others, which means sizing is not always equal across brands. This isn’t an issue unique to online shopping - traditional brick-and-mortar stores feature the same size differentiations. However, when you can’t physically feel a product and try it on before purchasing, figuring out if it's the right fit for you can be tough and lead to more returns. Luckily, Superbalist.com has solved this concern by becoming the first South African brand to launch Fit Finder. This advanced sizing technology, powered by Fit Analytics GmbH, helps make the process of online shopping easier and more accurate.

Fit Finder is an intuitive size-guide tool that helps you make the right sizing choices when shopping any one of the 450+ brands on Superbalist.com. Powered by advanced machine-learning algorithms, Fit Finder uses production-size chart data along with retail sale and return records to make informed fit predictions you can trust and feel confident in. Take a look at the video below to find out how easy it is to find your correct size!

"In traditional retail businesses, trust is often built along the lines of quality, trend or price,” explains Grant Roy, Superbalist.com’s Head Of Product. “With e-commerce - and with Superbalist.com in particular - we've added another layer; ‘good fit’. We want our customers to trust that what they buy from Superbalist is going to fit perfectly, which is why we launched Fit Finder." To use Fit Finder, shoppers must simply answer a series of size-related questions - from your height and body shape to how you would prefer your clothing to fit. Fit Finder even asks which brands you regularly shop in order to analyse the sizing you enjoy. For example, if you love how clothing from MANGO fits your body, you’re more likely to enjoy a brand with similar sizing. Fit Finder then uses your data to suggest a size to suit your shape and preferences. With a greater guarantee that you’re ordering the right size, you’re less likely to have to return an item that doesn’t fit the way you want it to.

