That’s a wrap! What we’ve learned during Veganuary

Whether you’ve chosen to go vegan this New Year or if you’ve always been interested in learning more about plant-based and vegan lifestyles, we’re glad we could be a part of your journey this Veganuary.

Switching dietary preferences can be daunting, especially if it’s all relatively new to you. However, with so many online resources, ranging from cookbooks and recipes to tips and tricks on going plant-based, adopting a plant-based diet has become more affordable and accessible than ever before. With that being said, we bid farewell to this year’s Veganuary challenge, and in case you missed it, we’ve rounded up a few key highlights we’ve learned. Remember to consult with your doctor or nutritionist before starting a new eating plan. How to join Veganuary

Aimed at inspiring and supporting people worldwide to try plant-based in January and beyond, the annual challenge saw more than 600 000 people worldwide signing up for the pledge this year. Whether you’re looking to go vegetarian, flexitarian, pescatarian, or simply wanting to switch up your dietary routine, Veganuary is a helpful place to start. If you’re keen on trying this amazing challenge, signup for FREE at Veganuary and stay informed with our five things you need to know when signing up for the Veganuary challenge article. You don’t have to do it in January – you can use their resources as a guide any time of the year. Skin benefits

Skincare is so much more than what you put on your skin – what you put inside your body is key too. By implementing a healthier lifestyle, such as eating more plant-based foods and less meat, you’ll not only reap the health benefits, but the beauty benefits too. By paying close attention to what you’re putting into your body, such as eating a balanced diet rich in different plants (i.e. fruits & veggies) you will definitely make way for healthier, more radiant-looking skin. Plant-based party snacks Yes, you read that right. Just because you’re thinking about going plant-based doesn’t mean you’ll have to give up the party snacks. Thanks to the wide selection of plant-based foods now available, from brands like Fry’s, you can still whip up a quick fix to keep those snack cravings at bay.

Set the mood with tasty appetisers that are sure to leave your guests wanting more. Fry’s no-meat balls are a great addition to any charcuterie board or snack platter. Looking for the perfect finger food to munch on while you wait for the entertainment? Well, then these chicken-style nuggets are a hit! Try recreating this tasty Rugga buffalo nuggets and vegan blue cheese dipping sauce recipe for a twist. If there’s one thing we love about the Big Fry Boerie, it is that it offers so much versatility. Go beyond the average boerie roll and get creative when trying Fry’s delicious recipes here.

The other benefits Aside from the obvious health benefits that come with adopting more of a plant-based lifestyle, here are a few other benefits we’ve identified:

Can reduce inflammation

Reduces your carbon footprint

Can lower your risk of heart disease and cancers

Can improve your gut health

Can have a positive impact on athletic performance To find out more on these benefits you can read about the benefits of eating plant-based here. Budget-friendly meals When it comes to being plant-based or going vegan, there’s often the misconception that eating healthy is expensive. Any new dietary change can cost a penny or two, so planning is key. To avoid spending unnecessarily, create a budget and write down a grocery list of which foods you would like to include in your eating plan. By setting a budget and planning your meals, you’ll avoid purchasing foods that’ll go to waste.