The art of matching gin with food

Meticulously crafted and perfected over 100 years by Japanese artisans from the House of Suntory, Roku Japanese Craft Gin is the perfect, precise balance of flavour and freshness. In Japanese, Roku translates as the number six, representing the six special botanicals housed inside each beautifully embossed hexagonal bottle of Japanese craft gin.

Sakura flower, sakura leaf, yuzu peel, sencha tea (green tea), gyokuro tea (refined green tea), and sanshō pepper are harvested at the peak of their season to extract the finest flavours. These rare botanicals are then combined with eight traditional gin botanicals (juniper berries, coriander, angelica root and seed, bitter orange and lemon peel, cardamom, and cinnamon) and distilled through a unique multiple distillation process to produce a complex yet harmonious gin that embodies the seasons of Japan. With a floral aroma of cherry blossom, a refreshing yuzu top note, a smooth and silky texture, and a spicy peppery finish, Roku’s perfectly balanced mix is your ideal party partner this festive season. Whether you are hosting your family or friends for a classy end-of-year soiree or are on appetiser duty at an event, these Roku gin and food pairing ideas are sure to have everyone talking – for all the right reasons.

Roku Gin and food: A match made in heaven Before you get started, it’s important to note that pairing spirits and food is a little more complicated than putting cheese and wine side-by-side. “Use something that the gin has in it – that’s the golden rule of gin pairing,” explains Paul Birtwistle, head of Sydney’s famous Toko restaurant. “Use a particular botanical within the dish itself. It’s really just trying to emphasise what’s in the gin or an element of the gin and then match that,” he adds.

So, for a floral, citrusy, peppery, and fuller-bodied gin like Roku, Japanese flavours and dishes work wonders. And because Roku’s unique elixir covers a full flavour profile, you can involve the gin in an entire menu – from start to finish. Starters

What better way to start your get-together than by serving fresh sushi and seafood? It’s hard to resist delicious salmon, tuna or prawn sashimi. Or how about oysters, mussels, tuna tartar, or shrimp skewers? Whatever seafood variety you pick, be sure to include authentic Japanese flavours like ginger, wasabi, yuzu, soy sauce, or matcha to elevate every canape and enhance Roku’s botanicals. Chicken yakitori skewers are a great option for guests who aren’t fish fans. Mains

This is the part where you can really get creative, using Roku Japanese Craft Gin itself in your show-stopping main dish. Incorporating a tablespoon or two of gin into your meat or fish marinade is a clever way to get those flavours singing. Think gin-cured salmon with wasabi cream or gin-infused teriyaki-style beef with chilli sauce. The sky is your limit. Just be sure to up the amount of gin you’re pouring into those cocktails if you’re looking to pair them with strong, powerful flavours in your main dish. “If it’s a really strong flavour, you could probably match it up with gin on the rocks or a martini,” suggests Paul. Desserts