The bright and bold colour trends we’re loving for the summer fashion season

"I am a believer that colour affects people's moods." American fashion designer Lilly Pulitzer had wise words to say about how colour can make you feel like a million bucks. This season, all we’re seeing from the fashion-forward pack is vivid shades, from highlighter bright yellows to pastel pink and sage green. While wearing adventurous tones might not be for everyone, you can definitely add a bit of spice to your wardrobe in a variety of shades. If you haven’t bought some new dresses for Spring, then where have you been? Get into this trend and buy one in a colour that’ll turn heads wherever you go. Simple to wear and style, dresses are a classic, instant outfit. Just pick the style that suits your shape..

The Fit and Flare Dress is a great choice for someone who loves a tailored form-fitting look and is available in a rich yellow tone. Prefer a flowy look? The Smock Tier Dress comes in a vibrant tangerine red (Dancing lady emoji, here we come!) Fit and Flare dress in Citrus. Photo via StyleMode Whether you like it or not, beach season is here and that means getting a new swimsuit to laze about in. If you’re feeling up to it, then go all out with the Plunge One Piece in an eye-catching burnt orange. The swimsuit has adjustable straps, so you feel secure and a slightly higher leg to give the illusion of longer pins.

Plunge One Piece costume in burnt orange. Photo via StyleMode But if you’re just trying to add some basics to your closet - the bodysuit is an essential style item. It’s all-in-one, works great as a base layer to outfit and can accentuate your curves in the best way. The Janet Milkmaid Bodysuit has puff sleeves, a lower neckline and comes in a fun pistachio and baby pink shade. It’s the epitome of what’s on-trend right now and can easily be dressed up or down, no matter the occasion. Jane Milkmaid Bodysuit in pistachio. Photo via StyleMode

As you know, the right kind of accessories can make your entire outfit stand out. You can go from boring to enthralling with a new bag or pair of shoes. It’s a cost-effective way to experiment with new styles that come in season after season. The Elinor Sandal is a great height for anyone who loves a stiletto heel and comes in the happy shade of bubblegum pink! If you prefer another style, the Zoan Sandal is a block heel shoe that comes in a flamboyant orange tone. High heels not on your agenda? Flip flops have never gone out of style, and the Havaianas Slim comes in a subtle ballet rose colour. Elinor Sandle in fuschia. Photo via StyleMode