The essential PPE products to keep your family protected

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa, we have been concerned with our safety and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) has become part of our daily lives.

With schools and offices gradually opening, PPE have become essential items as we navigate the outside world.

With our children having to wear masks for at least six hours a day we have to ensure that they are as comfortable as possible. An ideal mask for children should be made from washable non woven spun-bound fabric, which makes them lighter and easier to breathe through.

NGO Relate has been providing income earning opportunities for the impoverished for 10 years. By purchasing a pack of 2 cotton masks for only R65 you can support their latest initiative. The masks are 3-layered and come in plain colours or patterned.

If you or your children are struggling with masks, then a head mounted safety visor may be a better option.

Another important part of keeping safe during the pandemic is sanitising your hands. A 50ml flavonoid based sanitiser is perfect for kids to keep in their school bags. Flavonoids are plant-derived anti-microbes that offer protection against bacteria, moulds, fungi and viruses. It stays on your hands for up to 3 hours and on surfaces for up to 5 hours. For your home or your office, a broad-spectrum antibacterial gel is an essential item.

When out shopping or if you are making use of public transport, a box of latex gloves made from natural rubber is highly recommended to keep your hands clean.

A non-contact Thermometer, which allows you to measure temperatures with readings up to 0.2 degree Celsius in just 2 seconds, is an item that every home should have to ensure that you and your loved ones are healthy.





It's always a good idea to keep a ready made emergency pack in your car, laptop bag or child’s school bag for those days you leave home and forget about your mask or on the occasion you need some extra hand sanitiser.

Online store Loot.co.za now has a variety of delivery options for your convenience, including Pargo which has 2500 click and collect pick-up points across South Africa, ensuring that you are able to get your order no matter where you are located.