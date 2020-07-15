The essential toolkit you need for every level of DIY

One of the worst things is finally getting the motivation to tackle that home project you've been procrastinating about before you realize you don’t actually have the tools to make it happen. To avoid this devastating event, there are just certain tools you should have in your DIY home tool kit way before you actually need them Here are a few of the tools everyone should own, from the most minimalist toolbox to a kit for the experienced DIYer. To start with - a 70 piece DIY tool kit in a handy cantilever box which includes everything from screwdrivers to wrenches - ensures you have all the tools you need. If you prefer an electric version then the Dremel 4300 Multi-Tool kit with 45 accessories is for you. Its functions include everything from sanding to grinding, routing to cutting - allowing you to go from job to job with ease. The next item we found is a drill kit with a 50 piece accessory set - the solution to any home repairs and maintenance jobs. Included in the kit is a powerful 600W reversible impact drill with speed selection, auxiliary handle and depth gauge. For the metalheads:

If you enjoy working with metal these are essentials:

A plasma machine cuts through metals such as steel, stainless steel, aluminium, brass, copper and other conductive metals.

An angle grinder is a great handheld power tool that can be used for a variety of metal fabrication jobs that include cutting, grinding, deburring, finishing and polishing. Not only is it versatile, but it also comes in different sizes.

A welding kit is also a handy little took to have on hand.

For those who prefer to work with wood a table saw is essential for completing any woodworking project quickly and easily. It can be used to rip, square, mitre, groove, bevel, shape and join pieces of wood.

After creating your work of art the best way to give it a professional finish is with a paint sprayer. Look for a high-velocity low-pressure one as it ensures a fast, professional finish with no brush marks. It can be used for interior and exterior use, applying water and oil-based paints, lacquers, primers, stains and wood preservative.

Now with load shedding back an inverter generator is on many people’s shopping list. For safety make sure it features overload protection & low oil light to protect the generator and any digital equipment. A 5L fuel tank capacity gives 6hrs of operation.



