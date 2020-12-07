The Grillroom & Sushi Bar in Brooklyn Bridge Pretoria offers an exquisite culinary experience for all palates

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

High ceilings, loads of natural light and a fresh warm ambience are the makings of The Grillroom & Sushi Bar - a modern, stylish restaurant which has just opened at Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn in Pretoria. Perfect for special occasions, romantic dinners and business lunches, the restaurant offers an exquisite culinary experience for all palates. The venue is easily accessible, well located and has safe undercover parking within the precinct. Passion on a plate... Head Chef Jamie Sutherland promises “passion on a plate and a memorable eating experience”. For meat lovers and vegetarians, wine connoisseurs and sushi enthusiasts, the menu boasts a generous selection of modern food with classic overtures.

“A great meal consists of the freshest ingredients. We source our meats, fruits and vegetables from the best local producers,” says Sutherland. “Wine lovers will not be disappointed as our wine list has over 100 of the best South African wines with a selection of award-winning international wines. Our resident sommelier is also on hand to assist diners in pairing wines with their food.”

A menu to suit all palates...

Chef Jamie says the restaurant caters for all palates. From the Mibrasa oven comes some scrumptious dishes for meat lovers including Lemon and Thyme Roasted Baby Spatchcock, Crispy Pork Belly and good old T-Bone. For those extra special occasions there is some tender Local Wagyu beef and 41-day dry aged Jersey beef from KZN.

For vegetarians, the menu delivers carefully chosen favourites, made to perfection - from the refreshing Quinoa Salad to the Creamy Risotto with Shiitake Mushroom, Asparagus & Parmesan to the Mushroom and Camembert for something lighter.

The Grillroom & Sushi Bar offers an extensive variety of fresh Maki Rolls, Nigiri, Sashimi with choices for vegetarians.

Fish and seafood lovers are not forgotten with Soya Infused Salmon, Tuna Tartare, Calamari and Grilled Prawns on the list.

The dessert menu has a cheese board selection with chutney and relishes for those with a savoury preference and for the sweet toothed, the choice of summer surprise Mille Feuillet, Lemon Meringue Tart or the Black Forest Brownie will be a delight.

Design and ambience...

The 250-seater restaurant was designed to offer different experiences for their varied clientele. Whether you’re having a quick business lunch, sundowner drinks, having a relaxed family meal or a sophisticated dinner to celebrate a special occasion, we will make sure your experience with us is a memorable one.

The restaurant patrons are catered for through creative natural demarcations - upstairs and downstairs spaces, the outside covered patio areas and the relaxed lounge area which provides an ambient space to have a pre-dinner drink or end the evening off with a nightcap. The wine room was designed to give you the feeling like you’re in a private tasting room at a wine farm in the heart of the Cape.

The use of warm and inviting colours throughout the restaurant and natural elements like the stone columns and wood cladding add a natural warmth and elegance to the restaurant.

Safety first…

The restaurant adheres to stringent Covid-19 regulations to ensure the safety of all patrons;

➢ Wearing of masks by all staff

➢ Recording of guest temperatures and contact details upon arrival

➢ Regulated spaced seating according to WHO protocols

➢ Sanitisation of each table before and after each guest

➢ All menus are sanitised between patrons

➢ Regular sanitisation and wipe down of kitchens & bathrooms every 25minutes

For more information or to book a table go to www.thegrillroomandsushibar.co.za