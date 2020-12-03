The latest summer fashion trends for 2020

Right now, there may be a lot of uncertainty surrounding the summer months (like will we eventually be able to have friends around for a braai), but one thing is for sure: nothing can stop the rise of new summer trends. We have gathered some ideas to let you know what is worth coveting for summer 2020, with an abundance of trends emerging from the ever-shifting social media grid. Mens basic crew-neck narrow stripe t-shirt - R199 A relaxed yet stylish Brave Soul 100% cotton t-shirt, also available in navy and sage, with a crew neck and rolled cuffs and hems. Paired with cargo shorts from Brave Soul Cargo shorts - R249

Easy-wearing, cotton-blend, these brushback fleece Brave Soul cargo shorts featuring a drawstring waist and utility pockets. Also available in black and stone.

Double buckle strap sandals - R299

Complete the look with the Brave Soul double buckle strap sandal featuring a moulded foot bed and textured grip tread. Also available in black.

High waisted denim shorts - R349

Pair these high-waisted cheeky denim shorts with the Brave Soul frill strap bodysuit. Also available in black. Stretch cotton with button and zip closure and a belt loop waistband. 2 flattering-placed back pockets..

Frill strap striped bodysuit - R229

This flirty, frilly stripe snap-closure Brave Soul bodysuit with stretch looks as good worn with cheeky denim shorts or with skinny denim. Also available in navy/white stripe.

Wrap front Kimono top in tropical print - R299

Tropical printed top with woven fabric has a V – neckline and elastic tie waist that cinches the waist while the kimono sleeve allows freedom to move. Also available in regular size.

Oversized white shirt - R299

Part of our sustainable range, locally made with cotton content fabrics, this linen blend oversized shirt can be worn as a dress or over skinny jeans. Also available in regular size. Remember to wash before wearing to soften the fabric.

Paperbag shorts in stone - R249

Part of our sustainable range, locally made with cotton content fabrics, these high waisted shorts were made for the more contemporary customer in mind. Remember to wash before wearing to soften the fabric.

Mens printed shirt - R299

Match your look with these coordinated sets in a soft woven fabric blend and different prints. Wear with Board Shorts in the same print and complete the look with a pair of sneakers or flip flops.

Mens v-neck t-shirt in sorbet pink - R129

Sexy pink pastel V neck tee that can be worn as a casual look with shorts or style it up with a pair of chino’s. Always wash light colours together.