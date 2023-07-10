The link between stress and colds and flu

Stress - it's a part of our everyday lives.

Stress can take a toll on our overall well-being, whether it's work pressures, traffic jams, personal challenges, or hectic schedules. But did you know that stress can also impact our immune system and make us more susceptible to colds and flu?¹ᵃ When stress takes hold, our bodies respond by triggering a sequence of hormonal changes and physiological responses (known as the "fight-or-flight" response)²ᵃ and stress can take a toll on the body²ᵇ. Cepacol®, the brand known for its sore throat lozenges and hot medication, explores the link between stress and our vulnerability to respiratory infections and provides insights into managing stress for a healthier immune system.

How stress can affect the immune system Inflammation and immune response: Stress triggers inflammation as our immune system kicks into high gear to counter the perceived threat. Inflammation due to ongoing stress disrupts the immune system's balance, impairing its ability to fight off infections effectively¹ᵇ. Changes in sleep pattern: Sleep enables a well-balanced immune system and has far-reaching importance for virtually every system of the body.³ᵃ Lack of sleep has wide-ranging health effects and could disrupt the immune system, making it easier for you to get sick.³ᵇ

Unlock the secrets to stress management Now that we understand the link between stress and vulnerability to respiratory infections, how can we effectively manage stress to support our immune system? Practice stress-reduction techniques: Engage in deep abdominal breathing exercises, visualisation of tranquil scenes, meditation, yoga or tai chi to lower stress levels and promote relaxation²ᶜ.

Keep your body moving: Engage in physical activity. Going for a brisk walk right after experiencing stress, not only encourages deeper breathing, but also aids in alleviating muscle tension²ᵈ. Stay social: Having a strong social support system comprising of confidants, friends, acquaintances, co-workers, relatives, spouses, and companions can significantly enrich one's life and potentially extend their lifespan. While the exact reasons are not fully understood, the buffering theory suggests that individuals who cultivate close relationships with loved ones receive emotional support that indirectly helps them endure chronic stress and navigate through crises²ᵉ. Get adequate sleep: Prioritising relaxation and winding down before bedtime can help promote restful sleep and relieve the accumulated stress of the day. Allocating a period of calm before bed enables you to detach yourself from daily concerns before entering a state of slumber . Consider indulging in a warm shower or bath, receiving a soothing massage, or engaging in gentle stretching exercises as part of your pre-sleep routine⁴.

Seek professional help: If stress management becomes overwhelming, seek professional support through therapists, counsellors, or health care providers⁵. How the Cepacol® Cough & Cold Range can provide relief While managing stress is crucial for protecting against colds and flu, it's equally important to seek prompt relief when symptoms arise – and ensure you get a restful night’s sleep.

