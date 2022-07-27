Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
The luxury French wine cocktail from St Tropez, icetropez is celebrating a new look

icetropez - The luxury French wine cocktail from St Tropez - is celebrating a new era for the brand, with a new look.

Published 2h ago

Share

SA’s first wine cocktail landed from the shores of the French Riviera in 2010 and over a decade later, the brand has been cemented in the lifestyle of trendsetters across the country.

icetropez lovers have enjoyed the taste of St Tropez and have been sharing the iconic bottle with their friends, followers, and fans over the years.

The new-look icetropez bottle retains the iconic shape that was introduced by the renowned French designer, Christophe Pillet.

The brand has adapted with a new peach-coloured cap and a white logo embossed on the bottle, reflecting the world-famous white sandy beaches of St Tropez. The new-look bottle and packaging are intended to bring more of the “joie de vivre” of the brand's hometown, reflected not only in every sip but in its look too.

“Our new look bottle is the start of a new era for the brand. We have a few exciting launches coming up this year and the launch of our new look bottle is a sign of what’s to come” says icetropez Marketing Manager Keyler Valiatham. “Our icetropez lovers are the driving force of our brand and continue to #Celebratelifewithicetropez . We thank them for their support and look forward to their feedback on our new look.

Watch the new video featuring the new look bottle.

