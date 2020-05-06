The Nappy Warehouse provides quality, affordable products for adult incontinence

Incontinence can be an overwhelming problem to deal with, however, when you have the right incontinence products it can be far more manageable.

In recent years there has been an increase in demand for quality adult incontinence products. If you are experiencing symptoms - do not stress - there is a wide variety of adult incontinence products that can help you to manage it, such as diapers, pull-up pants, linen savers and pads.

It is not just the elderly or frail that require incontinence products, but also those who have undergone medical procedures, the disabled and the terminally ill.





Although at night it is possible for an adult to stay in a wet diaper for up to 5 hours, studies have shown that most people with incontinence need to change their adult diaper between 5-8 times a day.





The fit should be firm but not too tight. Ensure that the leg holes are tight enough and neatly tucked to avoid leaks. Modern diapers are thin and feel more like thick underwear. If they are well fitted they are almost unnoticeable.





Some people may choose to use adult diapers for the highest level of protection while others find they are more comfortable using an incontinence pad.





The Nappy Warehouse is a Cape Town based retailer and distributor of adult incontinence products, baby diapers and sanitary wear.





Comfey Care has been producing a superior quality brand of adult incontinence products, ranging from diapers, pull-up pants, pads and linen savers in South Africa for the past 10 years. It has grown in market share due to the products premium quality and affordability.





Comfey Care Adult Diapers offer an effective solution for managing moderate to severe incontinence. With a high level of absorption, anti-leakage security and optimal comfort it can be used day and night.





Their high end product - ”Comfey Care Premium“ has a cloth-like and breathable back sheet to provide maximum absorbency.

The “Comfey Care Adult Unisex Pads” with sticker tape provides a comfortable fit, as well as “Comfey Care Maternity Pads and Breast Pads”.





The Nappy Warehouse has been in business for over a decade, providing affordable high quality products with internationally certified standards.

All their products are manufactured in an ISO9001-2015 certified facility, the international SABS equivalent, ensuring the highest production and hygiene standards.





if you care for someone who is frail or suffers from incontinence, choose Comfey Care: Quality and Affordability guaranteed.



