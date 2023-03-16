The new ARA Imphepho is the original imphepho soap

For generations, cleansing has held a spiritual significance ̶ a means to connect deeper with one’s ancestors. That’s why ARA has developed a unique soap for South Africans, by South Africans. It’s a soap that encompasses long-standing traditions and upholds the importance of culture and heritage. Cherish bath time and enter a state of healing and cleansing with the new ARA Gentle Baby and Luxury Family Bar Soaps for the entire family.

Daily cleansing of the face and body may be a routine practice that’s become second nature to people across the world, but for many South Africans the practise of cleansing spans beyond a daily activity to get rid of the day’s dirt.

From the Luxury Family Bar to the Gentle Baby Bar, your family is in safe hands thanks to the healing and cleansing benefits of ARA’s sacred formula. The secret? The medicinal properties of the Imphepho plant. Widely used across South Africa as traditional medicine and as an offering to the ancestors, it is said that Imphepho was the first plant that guided traditional healers to more herbs and plants still used today in traditional medicine.

ARA soap bars have been specially formulated for the needs and care of South African skin. Each soap bar is enriched with high-quality Imphepho oil, known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it the ideal soap for those with dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin. Added glycerine ensures a deeply moisturising effect that’s suitable for both the skin and face. Even the little ones’ delicate skin can benefit from the power of Imphepho oil with the specially formulated Gentle Baby Bar. The ARA Luxury Family Bar has been clinically tested and the Gentle Baby Bar has been dermatologically approved.

The combination of Imphepho oil and glycerine make this moisturising soap suitable for both the skin and face, and ideal for those with dry, sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

Turn bath time into a time of meaningful connection for the entire family as you unwind upon each lather and let the healing properties of Imphepho protect your family. ARA bar soap range is not just a cleansing soap, but a luxurious addition to your bathroom that nourishes, protects, and heals both body and soul whilst keeping your family, and generations to come, connected to their roots.