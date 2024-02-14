The President Hotel elevates its Sunday Lunch experience

The iconic President Hotel, known for its delicious locally inspired dining options, welcoming atmosphere and seaside location with amazing views, has launched its brand-new Sunday lunch experience.

Whether you’re having a family gathering, special occasion or just a spontaneous afternoon out, the popular lunch will take you on an unforgettable culinary jouney. The Sunday lunch at the President Hotel has always been a favourite for locals - served carvery style - offering a selection of starters, including salads and soups, and other main meals with vegetarian options, accompaniments, and a variety of desserts. The introduction of a live fresh pasta station brings an interactive and personalised touch, allowing guests to customise their pasta dishes with fresh and flavourful ingredients.

For the mini VIP’s, the kids' dessert station is a welcomed addition, featuring a candy floss machine and a variety of their favourite sweet treats. The kids' buffet ensures that the little ones have a feast of their own, filled with yummy and age-appropriate options. They can also enjoy the play area, complete with a jumping castle and jungle gym – guaranteed to keep them busy while folks enjoy the time out. To top off an exceptional and fun-filled experience, there’s live entertainment, including performances by local musicians. One such artist is Mapumba, a singer and songwriter with a soulful blend of global music with African genres that will serenade guests all afternoon. At R395 per person, the Sunday lunch caters to families with special rates for children aged 6 to 11 at R250, and complimentary dining for children under 5. As an exclusive offering at R595 per person, guests can also get access to the infinity pool and loungers, making it the perfect day out.