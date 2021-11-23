The Superbalist Black Friday Showdown is back

Leading online fashion retailer Superbalist.com has unveiled the return of its Black Friday Showdown, set to run from 24 - 29 November 2021. The brand promises consumers up to 70% off on the latest fashion and homeware from their favourite brands. These include over 450 private label, local and international brands available across fashion, accessories, shoes, beauty, sport and home & living categories.

The website will be launching early-access deals on 24 and 25 November across all their departments ahead of Black Friday, which takes place from 12am on 26 November. This will be followed by additional post-Black Friday deals on 27 and 28 November (Black Friday Weekend) leading up to Cyber Monday on 29 November. In line with the online retailer’s promise to provide the most seamless and user-friendly shopping experience, including safe delivery and free returns; consumers can choose from any of the 10 safe and secure payment methods available on their site. There is also a shipping option to Click + Collect where consumers can pick up their purchases at one of over 80 convenient pickup points across the country.

Watch the video below to find out more: Consumers can look forward to shopping the biggest names from Superbalist’s world of brands.These include iconic sport brands like Nike, Adidas and PUMA as well as fashion brands like Cotton On, MANGO, G-Star RAW and their exclusive private labels. Shoppers can kit out their homes with stylish products from SMEG, Sixth Floor, Hertex Fabrics and more. The brand has also expanded their beauty offerings, featuring cult-favourites like M·A·C, Estée Lauder, and Elizabeth Arden as well as homegrown hits like lelive, Corium and SKOON.