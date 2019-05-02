The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show has quickly risen to become South Africa’s favourite consumer wine event. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is set for a dazzling "POURformance" this year – popping the cork at Suncoast’s magnificent new multipurpose venue, The Globe, from 9 to 11 May, marking the launch of South Africa’s biggest and boldest 2019 travelling wine show to seven cities around the country. After Durban, the WINEderland Tour moves on to Johannesburg from 6 to 8 June, Cape Town from 11 to 13 July, Port Elizabeth from 25 to 27 July, Pretoria from 3 to 5 October, East London from 7 to 9 November, ending off in Nelspruit from 28 to 30 November.

Tickets for the Durban event, presented by IOL and Independent on Saturday

Andrew Douglas, Owner and Producer of The Wine Show, says: “This year’s show will deliver more than ever before – with an amazing line-up of well-known and as-yet-undiscovered gems from the world-renowned Cape winelands for tasting and buying, entertainment at every turn, interactive edutainment in our popular wine theatres, as well as many other crowd-pleasing attractions such as the ‘Search for a Super Taster’ South African Wine Tasting Championships, Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel, shopping, networking opportunities with wine fundis, and more.”

Commenting on the Durban show, Douglas says, “This is the show’s seventh appearance in Durban, which has always been warm and welcoming of ‘WINEderland’. We are looking forward to launching our biggest ever seven-city 2019 tour in the brand-new landmark of The Globe at Suncoast.”

The Globe, which is a vaulted dome that can comfortably accommodate up to 2 200 people, opened to great fanfare in December as part of a massive R1.6 billion re-development of Suncoast, adding a whole new dimension to the entertainment offering on the city’s Golden Mile.

“The Wine Show is always fun, and it offers something for every wine-lover from novice to aficionado; it’s the place to stock up on old favourites and make new discoveries, which can be shipped free of charge with our complimentary ‘Sip ‘n Ship’ service,” he adds.

Industry players who participate in the show to deliver content and build awareness of their roles in the industry, include the Restaurant Association of SA, the Old Vine Project, BLACC (Black Cellar Club), SA Sommelier Association, Platter’s Wine Guide, Aware.org (previously ARA), VinPro, Proudly South African, Wines of SA, and the DTI which, as a catalyst for transformation and change and a promoter of cultural diversity in the wine industry, brings five new wine farms to the show in each city.



For more information and to book tickets, visit www.wineshow.co.za.

