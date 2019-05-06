Cheers: Wine tasting at the Tops at Spar Wine Show. Pic: David Ritchie ANA pics

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is back in Thursday the 6th June to Saturday 8th June at Montecasino. and you’re invited to taste and explore a "Winederland" of titanic proportions. A fresh and flirty burlesque theme awaits visitors, accompanying the variety of new and returning estate and winery exhibitors, and a packed programme of edutainment.

The show remains an invaluable opportunity to expand your knowledge of wine in all its glory, with interactive, educational presentations in the #SAWineShowcase Theatre by the much-loved John Meinking, a legend in the wine industry, including wines from Delheim, Hermanuspietersfontein and Beyerskloof to name a few.

If you’ve ever wondered how your vino got its shade, or if the cork truly is superior to the controversial screw-cap, then The Wine Theatre, presented by IOL and Independent on Saturday, is where you’ll find answers and much more.

The SPAR Group’s private label, Olive Brook, will be showcasing their two new ranges, Everyday and Terroir, in a talk on "Complex but not Confusing".

In addition to this, the show will be bustling with exciting activities, as the Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel while the "Search for a Supertaster" sends visitors (from casual wine lovers to passionate aficionados) on a tasting challenge in the South African Wine Tasting Championships – with the winning taster set to join the SA Wine Tasting Champs on their upcoming overseas trip.

Over 35% of all the exhibitors are new to the show. These include wines from Kanonkop, Diemersfontein, Spier, Ken Forrester and The Wellington Wine Route.

Tickets range from R185 per person for “General Access” to R495 per person for the “VIP Lounge” experience.

Get 30% discount off a General Access ticket by clicking on the image below and entering the Promo Code: IOL

* For more information visit www.wineshow.co.za.