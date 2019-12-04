Stock up before they sell out - these are the best toys that will be on letters to Santa this year. Photo by Somchai Kongkamsri from Pexels

Whether you’re shopping for the little ones or the kid who has everything, we’ve got you covered. Discover the top new toys of 2019 that your kids are going to love this Christmas.

Sylvanian Families - City House with Lights

This gorgeous house with two floors will keep your kids busy for hours. It features 2 interchangeable lights, a balcony and a garden. Shop now for R1,099.

LEGO Mindstorms - EV3

Create and command amazing LEGO mindstorms EV3 robots with touch sensor, colour sensor, infrared sensor and over 550 LEGO Technic elements.

Combining the versatility of the LEGO building system with the most advanced technology, unleash the creative powers to create and command robots that walk, talk, think and do anything you can imagine. Shop now for R4,899.

Hedstrom Toddler Swing

The Hedstrom Folding Toddler Swing is an ideal first swing for baby featuring an easy clean fabric seat. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Shop now for R799.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Infinus Blaster

Blast into action with automatic dart loading for non-stop battling! Battlers do not have to remove the drum to reload, so they can keep battling as they’re reloading. The motorized Infinus blaster has a detachable 30-dart drum and comes with 30 Elite darts. Shop now for R1,189.

Owleez Interactive Baby Owl (pink and white)

Teach your own baby owl how to fly! Owleez eyes light up and respond to your touch. Care for them by feeding them with their berry food accessory, pet their heads to cheer them up, and tickle them plus lots of other interactions to keep your Owleez happy. Rock them just like a real pet and hear cute sounds as you play, they’ll even sing and dance to their own beat! Shop now for R1,049.

Dickie Toys Construction Series - Construction Playset

Includes light and sound features, a crane, an elevator tower, turnable platforms, a conveyor, 3 die-cast vehicles and accessories. Shop now for R749.

Air Hogs Zero Gravity Laser Racer

The Zero Gravity Laser Racer features award-winning Wall Climber Technology™ that defies the laws of gravity! Drive along the floor, up the walls and even upside down! Its 5 directional control and infrared sensors allow the Zero Gravity Laser Racer to chase a beam of light in whatever direction you want. Shop now for R649.

Addo Walking Unicorn

The Walking Unicorn is a magical animal that loves to go out for long walks and will keep your little one entertained for hours with her twinkling eyes. A great gift for ages three and up. Shop now for R389.

Surge J-Board

The caster board with high tech polymer construction features include inclined 360-degree caster trucks and pivoting deck, a slip-resistant concave deck, rubber covered steel torsion bar and high performance 76mm 85A PU wheels with ABEC 5 bearings. Shop now for R399.

Surge Sonic Scooter

The easy to fold and carry Surge Sonic Scooter features adjustable padded foam handlebars, a rear fender brake and 120mm urethane wheels with ABEC-5 bearings. Maximum weight: 50kgs -age: 5+. Shop now for R499.

Paw Patrol Ultimate Police Rescue Cruiser

Chase is on the case on his Ultimate Rescue Police Cruiser! With room for 6 pups on board (1 figure included), this police cruiser comes equipped with a launcher, rescue hook and even a mini police motorcycle! Shop now for R1,199.

Hot Wheels Drx Stingray Racing Drone

Featuring 360 flip, auto hover, auto take-off & land. LED lights, 3 x speed. Shop now for R1,299.

Our Generation Hairplay Doll (Amya | 45cm | Blonde)

The world is our pallet and Our Generation girls love to add beauty and colour to the world! Let's outdo the up-dos! Shop now for R879.

Chillafish BMXie - RS Man on the Moon

BMXie by Chillafish is pure play innovation. Bmxie is a balance bike just like a full-size MTB or BMX. It’s just smaller!

The BMXie balance bike has a real styled bicycle frame, over-sized tubing and is extremely lightweight. A super-duper cool design, sealed bearings, adjustable seat without tools and a removable footrest. Shop now for R1,599.

Ybike Explorer Go Kart

The YBIKE Explorer is a three-wheeled pedal-powered Go-Kart with an adjustable frame, back wheel steering and two easy to grip steering handles. It is easy to manoeuvre with sturdy puncture-proof tyres making riding on all terrains a breeze. Shop now for R2,499.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2019

Give your child a fun way to get into the holiday spirit with the LEGO® City 60235 or 75245 LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendars.

Behind each door of The Star Wars™ Advent Calendar is a buildable Star Wars character, starship, vehicle or building toy collectable, 2 exclusive Christmas-themed LEGO figures. When you've opened all the doors, there's a foldout playmat with a colourful Ahch-To Island scene that lets kids play out epic Star Wars adventures.

The City 60235 has 24 different buildable presents, including a snowmobile, snow fort, 7 mini-figures and a husky dog figure. Shop now for R299.