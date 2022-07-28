Three new fruity flavours for lovers of sparkling wine

The wines are the perfect companion for adventures, combining traditional wine with a modern flair of flavour, bubbles and aromas in a petite 220ml can.

HAUS Wine has launched a trio of sparkling wines.

Inspired by the Italian cocktail, Hugo mixes sensational sparkling wine with subtle notes of elderflower and a dash of lime.It’s simple blend of classic flavours has made it an Italian icon.

Bursting with fruity flavours HAUS has created 3 flavours.

Who says you have to choose between red and white,Rosato an Italian-style semi-sparkling rosé, enjoy this captivating, lightly sparkling blush pink wine with an intense flavour, balanced by subtle fruitiness on the palate.

Finally Secco, which is a scintillating semi-sparkling white wine with a difference. Made for lovers of sparkling wine, Secco features notes and an effervescent finish that dances on the palate.

With it’s inimitable freshness, beautiful and practical packaging can format, making wine more accessible to all places a bottle cannot. HAUS, you're anywhere, anytime wine, made sparkling and simple.

Shop online: www.ngf.co.za or www.takealot.com find us at your nearest [email protected] store.

