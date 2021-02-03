'Tis the month of love so get ready for date night with StyleMode

Planning for a hot date this Valentine’s Day? Get the latest fashion trends from StyleMode.co.za. These romantic fashion trends for the month of love are all about softness, embracing ruffles and figure flattering styles as a way of life. Black Drawcord leggings R249 These proudly South African manufactured leggings can be worn with sneakers or up-styled with heels. Made from poly blend fabric.

Long Length Dress with Kimono Sleeve

R329

This floral long length Kimono sleeved dress made from soft flowing chiffon can be worn for any occasion. It's also great to wear over swimwear.

Batwing Gypsey Blouse

R349

Locally manufactured gypsy blouse by Mode Curve is an all-season must have top. The tassel trim detail at the neckline and the bold bright floral print makes it easy to pair with jeans or formal pants. Available in regular and plus size.

Mens Flamingo Print Board Shorts

R210

Flamingo printed board shorts with elasticated waist is an easy get-up-and-go look. Throw over a plain tee and white sneakers to complete the look. Available in other cool prints too.

Print Wrap Maxi Dress

R549

Ideal for a socially-distanced stay-at-home pool party, this full length A-line yellow and red print maxi wrap dress from Brave Soul is flattering for most body shapes.

Tropical Print Wrap Midi Dress

R549

Another great summer option for a pool-side party, this bright A-line midi wrap dress from Brave Soul features a wrap front and flutter sleeves.

Open Toe Bow Sandal

R299

The bling bow detail on these ViaBeach Jamaica jelly sandals lend a great festive touch. Also available in White, Clear and Black.

Short Sleeve Printed Shirt

R262

Easy to wear, this 100% cotton short sleeved shirt with a classic collar, can be dressed up or down.

R262

A choice of brightly printed short sleeve shirts from Brave Soul in 100% cotton, featuring a button front. Ideally worn with shorts and sandals, all available on StyleMode