Together for the first time: 100% Design Africa and Design Joburg

For the first time ever, two vanguards of South African creativity — Design Joburg and 100% Design Africa — are coming together for one must-see showcase of the future of South African design, interiors, architecture, art and culture. Running simultaneously alongside Decorex Joburg from 3 to 6 August 2023, 100% Design Africa and Design Joburg will provide showgoers with a chance to discover new design possibilities in one curated space.

One entry ticket grants access to all three shows, which will take place across four levels of the Sandton Convention Centre. The combined 100% Design Africa and Design Joburg hall, located on Level 2, is brought to life with show partner Sanlam Private Wealth. The collocation of the shows grants guests access to an unparalleled display of product design, furniture, textiles, graphic design, art and fashion from over 60 dynamic brands.

Smokeless fires. Get a glimpse of what to expect from this remarkable shared exhibition. The brightest young designers

The South African design industry wouldn’t be what it is today without the scores of up-and-coming designers who are constantly shaping the future of the industry. Stand-out young talents who are exhibiting in the shared 100% Design Africa and Design Joburg hall include Thabo Kopele, Khwebula Arts and Siyababa Atelier. South African Fashion Week 2020 Scouting Menswear finalist Thabo Kopele will display a collection of his latest fashion pieces at the Rising Talent stand, while Sipho Khwebula Twala of Khwebula Arts will showcase the adventurous carpentry that is the hallmark of his artistic furniture pieces.

African avant-garde fashion designer Siyabonga Mtshali will exhibit Siyababa Atelier’s elevated luxury pieces. Setting the scene for the exhibition as a whole is an exciting entrance feature created in collaboration with a number of brands and curated by Clout/SA. Also courtesy of Clout/SA is a presentation of pieces by emerging South African talent. This includes Kalki Ceramics, winner of Nando’s Hot Young Designer Talent Search in 2022. The Durban-based bespoke ceramic studio run by Nindya Bucktowar and Nikhil Tricam will exhibit its winning Cactus server.

Stylish sofas, chairs and more Designer furniture is undoubtedly one of the most prominent features of the combined 100% Design Africa and Design Joburg hall, with over 10 brands showing off their take on the latest trends for home and office. Expect stands from leading local and international exhibitors such as Roche Bobbois, Entrawood, Stripped Collective, Studio Delta, Organic Empire, KARE and more.

Peruse the Sofa Company’s Scandi-inspired sofas, armchairs, daybeds and sleeper couches before moving to the nearby LIM stand for locally manufactured minimalist furniture and homeware. Unearthing new design talent Alongside a display of some of the hottest furniture, rugs, accessories and lighting from around the globe, importers of luxury European lighting and furniture CRÉMA will unveil their exciting new Light On design competition.

Students and designers from South Africa are invited to showcase their creativity by submitting an innovative table lamp design for a chance to see their lamp come to life and win R20 000. A panel of esteemed judges, including a member of the Decorex committee, will select one winner from nationwide entries to be manufactured and sold by CRÉMA Design. Find out more about the competition, which will run until 3 November 2023, at the CRÉMA stand. Treasured textiles

Visitors can immerse themselves in the extraordinary world of textiles, appreciating their beauty and cultural significance, and the remarkable skill that goes into their creation. Using felted wool, local textile designer Ronel Jordaan creates stunning tactile designs inspired by forms and textures found in nature. Explore rock cushions, pebble carpets, dreadlock cushions and more at her stand. The Keiskamma Art Project, based in Hamburg, Eastern Cape, produces major textile artworks in aid of archiving the rural Eastern Cape’s collective memory and the preservation of oral history. There will be a special curated display on show, created in collaboration with Clout/SA.

The future of design Following the Future of Design’s debut at Decorex Cape Town in June 2023, a fresh lineup of speakers and exhibitors will ignite conversation in Joburg. Taking place on an even grander scale, this talks studio and related exhibition space is one of the main features of the combined Design Joburg/100% Design Africa hall.

Attendees will be able to access a range of free talks by industry experts, collaborative workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive physical and digital displays that tackle the future of creativity and innovation. The lineup of all-star speakers includes Candice Erasmus, the founder of Connect Everything Collective, an independent media space and agency capturing the zeitgeist of South Africa’s creative arts community. Art on show

The Candice Berman Gallery will present works by leading South African contemporary artists, including Robert Hodgins, Sam Nhlengethwa, Nkosinathi Thomas Ngulube, Zolile Phetshane and John Vusi Mfupi. The newly opened Johannesburg-based USURPA Gallery, the first fine-art NFT gallery in South Africa, will follow its Decorex Cape Town debut with a stand featuring digital artworks by local artists such as Seth Pimental and Naledi Modupi on futuristic Samsung Frame technology. Multi-award-winning ceramicists Andile Dyalvane and Zizipho Poswa’s studio Imiso Ceramics will also present hand-crafted, collectible, one-of-a-kind pieces.

Show times: Thursday 3 August 10h00-18h00 Friday 4 August 10h00-18h00

Saturday 5 August 10h00-18h00 Sunday 6 August 10h00-17h00 Venue:

Sandton Convention Centre , 161 Maude St, Sandown, Sandton 2196. Parking Ample parking is available for visitors at both Nelson Mandela Square and Sandton City parking lots which offer easy access to the Sandton Convention Centre.

In the lead-up to the weekend… The trade-focused Joburg Decor & Design Week kicks off the week on 31 July with a comprehensive city-wide programme of events that culminates in 100% Design Africa, Design Joburg and Decorex Joburg. For more information visit www.decorex.co.za.