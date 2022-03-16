Top 10 books to read from loot.co.za

Hey, book worms! Here is a little something for everyone to enjoy, from murder and suspense, love and romance to a guided cookbook for those looking for hot new recipes. Online retailer Loot offers an extensive selection of books - providing you with a little bit of everything with each book.

When Oom Frik of Oom Frik’s Fantastiques dies during a vintage movie screening in Ladismith, Tannie Maria and her policeman boyfriend Henk are on the scene. The old thrift-shop owner had a heart condition, but was there more to his demise? Rumour has it that among Frik’s possessions are valuable treasures. When a second body turns up, there’s a clue: a letter addressed to Tannie Maria asking for advice – and a milk tart recipe. The One Impossible Labyrinth by Matthew Reilly If action plus thriller intrigue you then this Jack West thriller is perfect for you. Jack West Jr has made it to the Supreme Labyrinth. He now faces one last race against multiple rivals and the collapse of the universe itself - a headlong race that will end at a throne inside the fabled labyrinth.

The Couple at the Table by Sophie Hannah Imagine receiving a note that states ’Beware of the couple at the table nearest to yours’ whilst on honeymoon at an exclusive couples-only resort. At dinner that night, five other couples are present, and none of their tables is any nearer or further away than any of the others. Someone has set the scene in order to make the warning note meaningless - but why would anyone do that? Something To Hide by Elizabeth George

Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers and Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley are back in the next Lynley novel from Sunday Times best-selling author Elizabeth George. A Nigerian born detective sergeant working for the Metropolitan Police is found unconscious in her own flat and ends up in hospital where she dies of her injury. The detectives are called in to investigate a case that touches not only the work and the life of the murdered detective but also upon a controversial cultural tradition that could damage and destroy the future of everyone involved. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

A bold, brilliant novel spanning three centuries and three different versions of the American dream. Set in an alternate version of 1893 America, New York is part of the Free States, where people appear to live and love whomever they please, however, not all is what it seems. The great power of this remarkable novel is driven by Yanagihara’s understanding of the desire to protect those we love and the pain that ensues when we cannot. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner

Stag parties are known to be wild, but what do you do when a young man disappears during a stag weekend in the woods and years later, he's still missing? His friends continue searching for him; hunting for answers, putting their own lives. The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher This captivating story of a trailblazing young woman who fought against incredible odds to bring one of the most important books of the twentieth century to the world. Set in Paris in 1919, the young Sylvia Beach knows there is no greater city in the world than Paris. But when she opens an English-language bookshop on the bohemian Left Bank, Sylvia can't yet know she is making history.

The success and notoriety of publishing the most infamous book of the century comes at deep personal cost to Sylvia through the life-changing power of books. Chasing Marian by Amy Heydenrych, Qarnita Loxton, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel

Chasing Marian takes you on a journey with four strangers in two cities, and one chance meeting online. What could these four strangers have in common? They are all die-hard Marian Keyes fans. When the news breaks that Marian is due to visit South Africa to attend a literary festival, they are all desperate to meet her. Together they come up with a mad-cap plan. Beyond Bitcoin by Steven Boykey Sidley, Simon Dingle

After over a decade of Bitcoin, which has now moved beyond lore and hype into an increasingly robust star in the firmament of global assets, a new and more important question has arisen. What happens beyond Bitcoin? The answer is decentralised finance - 'DeFi'. Tech and finance experts Steven Boykey Sidley and Simon Dingle argue that DeFi - which enables all manner of financial transactions to take place directly, person to person, without the involvement of financial institutions - will redesign the cogs and wheels in the engines of trust, and make the remarkable rise of Bitcoin look quaint by comparison. It will disrupt and displace fine and respectable companies, if not entire industries. Sidley and Dingle explain how DeFi works, introduce the organisations and individuals that comprise the new industry, and identify the likely winners and losers in the coming revolution.

Living The Ultimate Keto Lifestyle - A South African Guide and Cookbook by Hendrik Marais As low-carb high-fat diets have increased in popularity, a wealth of information has proliferated on the internet and in print media. However, you have to find out what works for you instead of being completely brain washed with false information. Hendrik Marais is the founder of Keto Lifestyle South Africa, and this guideline cookbook aims to provide readers with information needed to build a healthy, sustainable lifestyle based on the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting.