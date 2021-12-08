Top 5 Plant-based braai tips

Are you interested in hosting a plant-based braai? Maybe you’ve started trying plant-based recipes and want to move over to a traditional way of cooking, e.g The South African Braai. Here are 5 Plant-Based Braai Tips just for you from Collective Kitchen and Fry’s!

South Africa is known for flavour, and South African braais are all about smokey and spicy goodness. The key to a successful plant-based braai is all in the tastes, textures and flavours. A familiar classic in every authentic braai is of course the boerie, and Fry’s Big Fry Boerie is the perfect alternative. However, if you’re looking for a more vegan-friendly traditional ‘braaibroodjie’ try switching out your cheese for a vegan cheese option. Texture The biggest struggle when it comes to eating plant-based foods is the texture! It’s not always easy to come across plant-based meat alternatives that allow you to taste not only the flavour but also feel the texture! Focusing on making sure the texture is correct allows you to truly enjoy your plant-based braai, and nothing is better than a juicy braai burger! A good meat burger substitute is The Big Fry Burger, or if you’re looking for a more crumbed and crunchy burger texture, then try The Chicken Style Burger from Fry’s.

Colour A successful braai must have colour and vibrance! Quite often, the only colour you see is in the one or two side salads on the dining table. However, at a plant-based braai, you can make yours look and taste amazing! Use colourful veggies for your veggie skewers, or maybe braai some bright, vibrant fruit like grilled pineapple. Or try out some new recipes like these Boerie Rolls with Chili Peach Chutney and bring some colour and spice into your braai! Another colourful and tasty recipe is The Tex Mex from Collective Kitchen. Try it out and let us know what you think!

Appetizers A good braai host never lets the guests wait for the food to be done. And any good braai always has appetizers to keep their guests’ hunger at bay. Get yourself some of Fry’s Pea Protein Mince and make your guests these Mince Stuffed Fat Cakes from Collective Kitchen. If you’re not in the mood for too much prep, fry up some Battered Prawn Style Pieces with some cherry tomatoes, coriander and onion and make a Fry’s Prawns & Tomato Salsa. However, be sure not to make too many, we still want them to enjoy the main course! Dessert