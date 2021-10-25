Top 7 Smart products to upgrade your lifestyle

These days, there’s a smart version of pretty much every device you can think of. Watches have turn into smart watches, ordinary light bulbs have turned into smart lights, vacuums have turned into robot vacuums and even your beside lamp has developed features to categorize it as a smart lamp. Xiaomi’s smart gadgets are here to make life easier and convenient. And their footprint across lifestyle and smart home tech categories is growing, and rapidly so. You can build an entire Xiaomi ecosystem and interlink your smart tech devices so that they all work together as one unit.

All the Xiaomi gadgets can be connected and controlled via the Mi Home app on your smartphone. From the app, you can set a schedule for your robot vacuum to clean the floors at the same time every day (even when you’re not there), track your health data and fitness goals, set your lights to switch on and off, and check in on your home with your security cameras. Xiaomi has a wide range of tech that will upgrade your lifestyle and here are a few we’d recommend. For a comfortable start to the day, you can light up the bedroom with the Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2. This is a definite one to add to your Xmas wish-list. Coming mid-November! There’s no need to even step out of bed, you can activate it via voice control with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Adjust the brightness and lighting settings to suit the environment and your mood from the app or with touch control.

Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Toothbrush T500 should be the next thing you grab. This smart toothbrush is not your average electric toothbrush. The T500 is not only more powerful, but also more protective. It removes stubborn plaque, reduces the pressure when brushing too hard and lets you access all the data you may find informative on the Mi Home app. Add it to your morning and night-time routine to keep your pearly whites extra clean. Slap the Xiaomi Mi Watch on your wrist and keep track of your fitness journey with each workout you accomplish. It’s ideal for those who are serious about keeping fit and tracking their progress as they reach their fitness goals. Aside from its ordinary smart features allowing you to check incoming calls and notifications, the Mi Watch includes different sport modes, from HIIT workouts to triathlons and even swimming workouts.

Xiaomi Mi Watch It accurately monitors and analyses over thirty key points, from your heart rate, calories burned and blood oxygen levels to check your health status at any time. It automatically detects when you start your workouts, and pauses and resumes as you do, ensuring that all your movements are recorded accurately. A smart speaker should be on everyone’s wishlist. It will act as your home’s digital assistant and allow you to control the other Xiaomi devices in your home.

Besides delivering crisp quality audio, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker can source information and can be operated hands-free via voice control. With a short “Hey Google, what’s the weather today?”, the Mi Smart Speaker will inform you before you even get to unlock your phone and open your weather app. Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker Not only that, but you’re also able to set reminders and alarms.

And did we mention that it plays your favourite tunes loud and clear to get you in the mood to cook, clean, or entertain your guests? The Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker is a must-have in upgrading your lifestyle. With Xiaomi, you can bring smart cleaning to your home too and the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro is the pinnacle of convenience. The Mi Home app allows you to switch the robot vacuum mop on remotely, change cleaning modes, set schedules and view a generated map of your environment and the path your robot vacuum takes. Once it is familiar with your surroundings, the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro will have your floors clean and shiny without you having to do a thing. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro

It can operate for a total of 2 ½ hours and will easily find its way back to the base when it’s low on energy. For more conveniences, the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro can also be activated with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Installing security cameras is one way to make your home feel safe, inside and out. The Xiaomi Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K allows you to check in on your home wherever you are via the Mi Home app. What sets the Xiaomi home security cameras apart from the usual, is that it records in 2K resolution, features two-way real-time audio communication, advanced night vision and human detection. The Xiaomi Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K

This smart home security camera also alerts you when there are abnormal sounds, like dogs barking. And aside from its smart functionality, the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K is shock-proof and water resistant and has zero cables, so you don’t have to worry about it getting wet or whether it will ruin the aesthetics of your home. Enjoy summer rides in town with the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2. Thanks to its compact size it’s easy to carry, and its structural design lets you fold it in 3 seconds, making it easy to carry.