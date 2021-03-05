Transitional summer outfits you might be missing out on

Summertime may be heading for a close but that doesn’t mean you have to ditch the hot season’s fits. Enjoy the last few summer days in outfits you’ll love even after summer is gone. Weddings, baby showers, birthday parties and bridal showers, all have something in common- finding the right outfit. When it comes to any event or function, finding the perfect ensemble can be frustrating especially if you don’t have a few basic pieces to work with. Whether it’s a simple little black dress or a basic black bodysuit ideal for layering, finding the appropriate outfit and accessories all depends on the venue, weather and occasion. Black Slip Dress Say yes to the dress There’s a week left until your best friend’s big day, the day she gets to finally say “I do” to her Prince Charming and as her maid of honour, you swore to throw her the best bridal shower ever. Decor completed, catering sorted and guest list finalised, all you have left to do is find the perfect outfit. With the sun finally out, a slight breeze in the air, head over to your wardrobe and opt for a light flowy dress. It’s puffy sleeves and pastel blue colour that compliments the white strappy block heel you’ve been wanting to wear for ages.

Puff sleeve shirt dress with pale blue stripes

Roadtrippin with bae

You finally decided to take the week off. You and hubby have been planning a trip away for the longest time, hoping to rekindle and reconnect without any distractions.

One week of relaxation, blissful moments, you’re ready to pack your bags and leave asap. Since it’s a 5-day trip, you decide to pack at least 2 dresses and 2 pairs of trousers, and one off the shoulder top, alternating between each of them. Your charming maxi dress is perfect if you decide to head out for a romantic evening whereas your midi dress is great for just lounging and unwinding to the sounds of The Wknd.

Long Sleeve Tier Dress

After hours

Yayyy! Its’ your favourite day of the week, TGIF. Exhausted from the long week of deadlines and meetings, you and your gal pals decide to enjoy a night out at your favourite tapas spot.

While you decide to go for a more sleek and sexy look, you decide to wear your black slit dress and squared toe block heels tying the whole look together. For a more dainty and vintage look, your best friend chooses a white strappy midi dress, while your roommate decides to keep it simple, opts for a soft blouse and black flare trousers. Dressed to the nines, rocking the glammest sequinned masks, you’re all ready to hit the road and spill some tea with the girls.

White Strappy Midi-Dress

Summertime sadness

With summer almost over you and your loved ones decide to soak up the last summer days and head down to your favourite tidal pool, secluded, with just the right amount of shade and sun hitting the water.

Fully prepared for a scorching day with the temperature set to reach a maximum of 31 degrees. Throw on a simple yet elegant kimono over your swimsuit and bucket hat. Since you and your family have also decided to grab some ice-cream afterwards, you pack a long sleeve midi dress into, just in case it gets bit chilly later in the afternoon.

Kaftan Kimono Sleeve Dress

