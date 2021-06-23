Treat yourself to our winter best-sellers

June used to be when most of us would be hibernating at home on our couches; however, with a year of lockdown behind us, most of us are over being shackled to our sofas. At this point, most people have had enough of being homebodies and are craving the outdoor lifestyle. Sure, it might be winter, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying time outside (socially distanced, of course!)

Long Fluffy Teddy Jacket In addition to the obvious winter essentials, there are a few consistent staples that are indispensable. Coats, cardigans and boots have continued to make a comeback, further cementing its position in the fashion world. Absolute staples and versatile for almost any outfit, adding or owning at least one of these items in your winter wardrobe can instantly elevate your look in less than half the time. Coats from StyleMode Now that we're a few weeks into colder weather, the appeal of simply throwing on our closest loungewear, beanie and sneakers is starting to fade. What once felt like a chic and powerful combination now totally feels monotonous. A reminder that just because the seasons have changed, doesn't mean you can't live out your girl boss dreams in your favourite winter ensemble.

Loungewear by StyleMode Neutrals for the win This season we've seen fashionistas let go of the bold and colourful shades and incorporate more neutral tones in fluffy teddy jackets and classic melton cape coats, and we're obsessed. The exciting thing about neutral tones is that they can be the foundation of your wardrobe because most outfits start or end with them. Whether you're layering a neutral shaggy coat or shawl, whichever option you do choose, they tend to work well together. Going for these neutral-toned options will be able to emphasise your bold statement pieces like your jewellery, handbags and boots. Short Fluffy Teddy Jacket

Don't worry; if you're new to wearing neutral tones, there's nothing wrong with taking it step by step and slowly implementing small elements into your outfits. Pieces such as Jumpers or polo necks are a great starting point if you're just testing the waters. Build a colour palette from muted tones found in nature, such as beige, sage, greens and khakis. Classic Melton Cape Stay comfy and chic While these may be a few simple staples to add to your wardrobe, they are indeed key winter essentials and recommendations. From coats to boots, going outdoors during colder seasons calls for heavy-duty outfits that can withstand the weather. Incorporating just one of these items into your OOTD is the next step into your fashion evolution towards dressing for comfort and style.