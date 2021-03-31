Unleash your wild side this Winter

Animal prints have become a timeless fashion staple that many fashionistas know and love. Giving off “soft life” vibes, animal prints are a must-have every season.

Each year the fashion industry introduces trendy animal prints and takes the world by storm. This year’s no different. Despite being on trend for quite some time, the use of prints has evolved. From aesthetic animal print phone covers to elegant baguette bags, industries have truly diversified the trend with different styling and product ranges. We’re talking snake prints, cow prints, zebra and leopard prints. The options are endless.

So why not take a walk on the wild side this winter? You could start small with a leopard print shirt or a chic pair of snake print court heels. Incorporating a few animal print pieces into your outfit has the power to turn your outfit from basic to fabulous.

Let’s face it, dressing up in winter can be challenging, especially if you want to keep warm. Having a basic loungewear set or sweatpants takes away the effort in finding what to wear. Pair them with your favourite heel or sneaker, and you’ve got a fire outfit just like that.

If you’re not in the mood for a laid back outfit, you can wear your favourite puff sleeve dress this season. The key to turning your summer outfit into an outfit appropriate for winter is layering.