Get the latest back to work fashion with Style Mode

Update your office wardrobe with the latest trends from Style Mode

By Brandstories

For most of us working from home has become the norm during the pandemic, and work attire has probably been at the back of your wardrobe for the past few months.

It’s time for a fresh new look for 2021 and we’ve picked out a few modern, functional looks for your wardrobe which are suitable for working from home and the office.

Whether you working from home or at the office, keep it casual and chilled with these geo printed shorts from Style Mode. These work well as a co-ordinated set, so why not get the matching shirt. Also available in a watermelon and banana print.

Geo print shirt and shorts.

This timeless wrap dress in viscose is an easy "back to work" look that keeps you comfortable throughout the day. Proudly manufactured in South Africa.

Wrap dress in viscose.

Pretty flowing floral print A-line V-neck dress by ModeCurve in plus-sizes - ideal for those quick client meetings or work from home.

Floral print A-line dress.

Michael Kors eau de parfum 30ml. Michael Kors perfume for women, Michael, is an enticing combination of tuberose and musk.

Michael Kors eau de parfum.

Crisp white viscose/linen blend short sleeve button front shirt from Brave Soul - ideal for above-keyboard video calls when working from home.

Viscose/linen blend white shirt.

Slim leg cargo pants from Brave Soul featuring an elasticated drawcord waist, 2 thigh pockets, 2 side pockets and gathered hem. Comfortable enough for home or office, they can easily be paired with a short-sleeve tee or shirt.

Slim leg cargo pants.

Complete your look with a fresh all-white canvas low-cut, lace-up Ayanda sneaker from Soviet.

Ayanda sneaker from Soviet.

Navy and white striped shift dress from Stella Morgan, featuring a round neck and short sleeve - flattering for most figures.

Shift dress.

Open toe buckle wedge from Jada footwear in fresh white, featuring an espadrille design sole and adjustable ankle closure. Also available in stone, blue, khaki, black and mustard yellow.

Open toe buckle wedge sandal.

