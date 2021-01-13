Update your office wardrobe with the latest trends from Style Mode

For most of us working from home has become the norm during the pandemic, and work attire has probably been at the back of your wardrobe for the past few months.

It’s time for a fresh new look for 2021 and we’ve picked out a few modern, functional looks for your wardrobe which are suitable for working from home and the office.

Whether you working from home or at the office, keep it casual and chilled with these geo printed shorts from Style Mode. These work well as a co-ordinated set, so why not get the matching shirt. Also available in a watermelon and banana print.

Geo print shirt and shorts.

This timeless wrap dress in viscose is an easy "back to work" look that keeps you comfortable throughout the day. Proudly manufactured in South Africa.

Wrap dress in viscose.

Pretty flowing floral print A-line V-neck dress by ModeCurve in plus-sizes - ideal for those quick client meetings or work from home.