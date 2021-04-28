Upgrade your Winter wardrobe with StyleMode

While it may seem like summer was just a minute ago, the colder season is finally upon us, and we couldn't be more excited. Yes, we'll be saying goodbye to the warm beach days and picnics, but we'll also be saying hello to some of our favourite winter outfits. Yes, we're talking coats, knitted cardigans and the unsung heroes: boots.

Suede Shawl Collar Coat

When it comes to a pair of boots, we can't recall when they weren't a wardrobe staple. Its classic silhouette makes it practical and versatile no matter what era. I mean, what's not to love? However, we know that with new trends coming and going, it can be a bit of a struggle to find the right boot to match your outfit or style.

Chunky Platform Boots

From chunky platform boots to knee-high boots and combat boots, fashion lovers have more options that are bound to suit every style they have in mind this season. However, if you still feeling indecisive on which silhouette to try besides a staple black boot, we're here to help!

Tan Knee-high Boot

The Square-Toe

As the '90s makes its way back in the fashion industry, one trend that has made its revival is the square-toe boot. Rising in popularity in 2020, the square-toe boot has become a fashion fave, garnering the attention of many influencers and fashion lovers. While it may be a hit or miss amongst some, the square-toe is a boot that fits all. Pair it with your favourite tunic, joggers and turtleneck, and you've got the perfect ensemble that's fit for the season.

Plunge Neckline Tunic

The Ankle Boot

Let's be honest, at least once in your lifetime, you've owned a pair of ankle boots. An absolute staple, ankle boots continue to make their comeback each winter. Its versatility makes it easier to adapt any existing outfit in your wardrobe. Whether you're trying to go for a modern look or a grunge look, its ability to be paired with almost everything makes it a great option to spice up any everyday look.

Olive Ankle Boot

Knee-high Boots

Move over thigh-high boots and make way for possibly one of the biggest shoe trends this season, knee-high boots. This classic boot has stood the test of time, and it's easy to see why. Extraordinarily versatile and oh-so-chic, these boots certainly have a lot to offer. Great for work and those nights out with the girls, knee-high boots make styling outfits effortless and straightforward.

Black Knee-high Boots

For a more classy touch, pair them with a pencil skirt, high-neck blouse and blazer. However, if you prefer a more casual look, pair it with a mini dress, shoulder bag and coat, and you've got a stunner outfit in minutes.

Mini Dress

Spice up your wardrobe and get instant savings from the 28th until the 4th of May, when you shop the seasons hottest boot trends from StyleMode.