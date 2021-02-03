Vegan Parenting: Your Back- to School Guide

The first month of the new year is coming to an end and the new school year is fast approaching. While this may be a stressful time for parents it also signals an opportunity to explore new food adventures through their kids’ lunchboxes. Plant-based foods are packed with nutritional health benefits and there are so many fun ways to introduce more plants into lunchboxes and gently educate kids around plant-based eating. Here are some tips: Knowledge is Power: Educate your kids Raising vegan children in a predominantly meat-eating world will not only test your patience but it can also be frustrating. Especially when others question you and your kids on choosing to follow a plant-based lifestyle. This makes it important to discuss why you’ve chosen to #TryVegan with your children. This way they’re informed and they’re able to confidently answer questions they may get asked.

Consider incorporating educational videos that explain what veganism is and how it can benefit them. This will provide them with an objective and informative breakdown that allows them to fully understand what the vegan lifestyle is about.

Encourage your kids to make their own lunch

Back to school means getting into a routine of packing your child’s lunch and snacks to help keep them energised and powered throughout the day. While meal prepping can be quite convenient, allowing your kids to be a part of choosing their lunches gives them a sense of accomplishment and something to look forward to during the day.

By stocking your pantry and fridge with ready-made or pre-packaged vegan products they enjoy, your child will feel more encouraged to continue on their plant-based journey.

Make their school aware

Your children spend most of their time at school where their teachers are their caregivers and guides. Making them aware of your child’s vegan needs allows them to better understand, relate to and support your child.

Eating diets and habits differ from household to household, so your child’s school needs to understand their dietary requirements. It may be confusing to teachers at first, but by discussing this beforehand you’ll be able to inform and educate them on the vegan lifestyle.

Here are three lovely 100% plant-based lunchbox ideas to tempt your kids with. Packed with protein, and non-GM, these snacks will give your kids all they need for sustained energy during their busy day.

Secret Garden Guacamole

Fill your kiddies lunch boxes with loads of secret veggies by giving them this delicious ‘secret garden’ guacamole packed full of avo, broccoli, red pepper and loads of flavour. Serve with Fry’s Plant-Based Meatballs; Mini Chipolatas and gluten-free Rice Protein Chia Nuggets for a dipping extravaganza.

Fry’s Plant-based meatballs.

Rocket Skewers with Dipping Sauce

Blast off into outer space with these tasty Rocket Skewers made with Fry’s gluten-free Rice Protein & Chia Nuggets. Non-GM, loads of protein and yummy too.

Fry’s Gluten Free nuggets.

Rainbow Wrap

Help your kids eat the rainbow with this colourful unicorn wrap filled with bright veggies. The recipe calls for Fry’s Crumbed Schnitzels, but it would work just as well with their Rice Protein & Chia Nuggets. Who knows, maybe they’ll find a pot of gold waiting for them at the end of the table!

Food for thought

Following a plant-based diet isn’t always easy which is why community is key. And, you can find that community in the We Love Vaganuary Facebook group.

Join the community for insider tips and delicious vegan recipes: