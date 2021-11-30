Wardrobe essentials you need on your next staycation

Whether you’re planning to travel locally or booking an Airbnb in your city, no trip is complete without a few vacation essentials. It’s time to break out those swimsuits and dresses, even if your staycation consists solely of going from your home to the nearest beach in your city. If lockdown regulations have put a damper on your end of year travel plans, don’t worry, sometimes the best vacations planned are the ones spent close to home. Sure, it may sound less exciting than a trip abroad, but think about it. You’ll get to explore different parts of the city you’ve never been to, order from local restaurants you’ve always wanted to try. We’ve curated a few staycation wardrobe essentials that you need on your next local trip.

It’s summertime, and you know what that means? It’s the season of swimwear. Higher temperatures and sunny skies mean more time to soak up some vitamin D. Whether you’re heading up to your local beach or just lounging in your backyard pool, what better way to get the perfect tan in some new swimming pieces. From plunging one-pieces to dainty styled bikinis, having the right swimwear on your next trip is essential. If you’re in the mood for a more retro look, our baby doll one piece is the perfect look. Its fine stripes and square neckline is oh-so-flattering and all the rage this season. If you’re looking for swimwear that adds an extra pop to your suitcase, don’t worry, we’ve got you. The frill one-piece has a bit of boldness with its plunging frill detailed neckline and bronze shimmer, which is great for accentuating your cleavage and gives the illusion of a longer torso. And if you’re in the mood to cover up with something lightweight, a kimono is an excellent addition to any swimsuit.

Or, if you’re looking for an easy to slip-on swimming piece, perhaps a bandeau bra is right up your alley. Bandeaus are fun, flirty and are great for accentuating your neckline. If there’s one trend we’ve had our eyes on this season, it is the utility trend. The off-duty ensemble is a classic appeal that offers a wide variety of styles. For a more practical and streetwear look; opting for a utility jumpsuit will be your best bet. If you’re planning a romantic evening with bae, opting for a chic utility dress will do just the trick. To spice it up, add your favourite jewellery pieces, handbag and some block heels.