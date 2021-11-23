WATCH: A plant-based Kota recipe to try for your next Meat-Free Monday

Move over, quarter chicken and let’s talk about the Kota sandwich! Is your family a bit picky about trying new things? Trust us, they won’t even be able to tell the difference with this tasty plant-based meal. No, really!

Let’s face it, South Africa is known for tasty and flavourful food that’ll leave your mouth watering. Nothing makes one lus for a snack than a full day out in the sun. Summertime means beautiful weather and time to share food with friends and loved ones. This time, chef and restaurant owner Mokgadi Itsweng shares an easy plant-based kota recipe on Collective Kitchen. Yes, even your favourite kotas can be meat-free too. You need to try this one!

WATCH: Cook Like a Chef: Seasoned Kota Sandwich with Mokgadi Itsweng

The kota is a stuffed sandwich divided into four quarters, hence the name. It’s an easy go-to snack enjoyed by many in South Africa and is known for being incredibly flavourful. The original recipe calls for mango atchar and processed meats like polony or a russian sausage. This meat-free recipe is still all about the flavour but with a twist! Spoiler alert: it's still delicious! Mokgadi suggests using frozen plant-based meats because they’re easier to have on hand when you’re cooking. You’ll also need a blender to help create some of the unique flavours and Mokgadi shares that you don’t need to discard the scooped-out bread.

A plant-based Kota recipe to try for your next Meat-Free Monday Ingredients: 1 package Fry’s Original Burger, frozen

180g Fry’s Slicing Sausage and Polony, thinly sliced and lightly fried in oil

3 tablespoons, divided olive oil

2 cups sunflower oil

4-5 large potatoes, washed and cut into thick fries

2 tablespoons white vinegar

Kosher salt, to taste

7 ounces store-bought mango atchar pickle in oil

1 loaf of white bread, cut in half lengthwise and middle scooped out (see Chef’s Notes)

8 slices vegan cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons plant-based mayonnaise

6 tablespoons hot sauce The prep takes 15 minutes and can be made in 25 minutes! Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F and lightly brush a baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place the Original Burgers on the baking sheet and drizzle them with the remaining olive oil. Bake for 25 minutes, flipping them once halfway through. In a large pot over high heat, add the sunflower oil. Pat the potatoes dry with paper towels and carefully lower them into the hot oil. Fry for 10-12 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer them onto a paper towel-lined plate. Drizzle with vinegar and season with salt, to taste. In a blender, add the mango atchar pickle and its oil. Blend to form a smooth paste. To serve, spread mango atchar paste onto the base of each portion of bread. Evenly top each with Fry’s Slicing Sausage and Polony, cheddar cheese, fries, and Original Burgers. Drizzle with mayonnaise and hot sauce. Close the sandwich with the scooped-out bread.

Wrap each sandwich with parchment paper and place a heavy pot or cast iron pan on top of the sandwiches for 10 minutes. The weight helps compress the flavours into the sandwiches. Use a sharp bread knife to cut each sandwich into 4 portions. In the mood to cook up a storm? Head over to Collective Kitchen for even more recipes like plant-based Swedish Meatballs, Mince-Stuffed Fat Cakes and Sweet Potato and Mince Breakfast Hash.