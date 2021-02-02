WATCH: Botox vs Filler vs Threads: What’s the difference?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While they’ve been safely used for decades, many people are still confused about the difference between Botox and dermal filler. While both of these treatments are injectables they do completely different things. Then, to complicate things further for the uninitiated, you could also benefit from threads. So, to help you out, we’re going to explain exactly what each of these aesthetic wonder workers are as well as what they can and can’t do. Smooth wrinkles with Botox Botulinum, commonly referred to as “Botox” as that’s the most popular brand, is an injectable muscle relaxant. It can’t add any volume to the skin so when people say things like “that woman’s over-plumped her lips with too much Botox” they don’t really know what they’re talking about. What is can do, however, is relax your facial muscles in a way that causes existing wrinkles to dramatically soften as well as prevent those from occurring. While the procedure takes all of five minutes, you’ll only see the results after a couple of days as it takes a while for the muscle relaxant’s effects to kick in. The results can last for up to four months and can be topped up with yet more injections at any time. Plump it up with filler Unlike botulinum that merely relaxes muscles, fillers are all about volume! Essentially gel-like liquids that are injected just beneath the surface of your skin, they can restore lost volume in a way that plumps and even lifts! While you get many different types, at Skin Renewal, we use those that are made from hyaluronic acid, an ultra-hydrating substance that occurs naturally in your skin.

While they’re commonly used to volumise the lips, that’s definitely not all they can do. For example, did you know that adding a little volume to your temples and cheek area can help lift up skin that’s drooping in the lower part of your face? To get an idea of how it works, think of how stuffing a pillow under your dress immediately lifts the hemline. Because of filler’s brilliant lifting effect, it’s often used as a wonderful alternative to a traditional surgical facelift.

The great thing about fillers is that the effect is instant. However, much like botulinum, the results are temporary – lasting for just a few months to over a year, depending on the type used – and can be topped up whenever you like.

Get a little lift with threads

As we’ve explained, cleverly placed filler can create a little lift. Threads, however, are the ultimate non-surgical lift masters! These aren’t liquid – they’re medical-grade sutures that, when strategically placed just under the skin, can create an instantly lifted look. Better yet, they have a dual-action because, aside from lifting, their placement triggers the creation of new collagen surrounding each thread. This means that, once the thread dissolves within two years, the new collagen created in its wake helps to rejuvenate the treatment area.

At Skin Renewal, one of South Africa’s largest medical aesthetics clinic chain, threads are a popular solution to sagging brows and jowls. They’re often used together with botulinum injections as well as dermal filler in a combination treated called the 3D Liquid Facelift, so named because it can lift, smooth and plump in a way that’s so dramatic, many patients no longer feel the need to go under the knife!

To learn more about the incredible rejuvenating power of injectable treatments and threads, visit Skin Renewal online. Their highly-skilled doctors can help you look like the very best version of you – nobody else.

For more information watch the video