WATCH: Ignite Fitness now open in Somerset West!

Wow! Are we psyched to be open and in Somerset West! People of Somerset West; we re-engineered fitness and are here for your enjoyment.

Ignite Fitness opened its 8th Club in South Africa at the Gant site in Somerset West as of the 1st December 2021. The fitness industry in South Africa has not kept pace with the latest trends and improvements in fitness. The good news is that we have, and now you have an option in Ignite Fitness to experience how fitness is meant to be presented and priced.

Our concept is to ensure that we cater for all the individual needs of exercising by yourselves (and not having to wait for equipment being available as you currently do in your gym provider); or exercising in group environments. Within the club is more equipment per square meter than anywhere else in Somerset West; that means, more exercise options, less waiting and frustration and more playful hard workouts whilst chiselling away at your body goals. Decades of research (as publicised by IHRSA: International Health Racquet and Sport Association) has proven, that people are likely to exercise more regularly and achieve their goals if they do so in a group environment and such exercise is choreographed and lead by an instructor/coach or trainer. All the tends in the US have moved towards the opening of “boutique gyms” that cater for these needs.

Ignite Fitness caters for and delivers group fitness classes throughout the day. We have designed and equipped the arena workout areas and ensure that experienced trainers/coaches are there to welcome and walk you through the various options, hereby adding to your enjoyment and goal achievements. Our arenas cater for boxing classes (smashing bags, mannequins and water bags); X-fit (which we all know too well, but mostly scared of due to the risk associated or the hardcore of the work outs- we’ve listen and modernised this experience with the leading coaches and latest equipment installed); plus our versions of you F45 and Sweat1000 classes environment workouts. Watch the video below to see more:

Come on in and try us out, we are way better priced than anyone else in Somerset West.. A limited opening opportunity exists, come in for 2 weeks for free when you flash us with your Virgin Active membership card.