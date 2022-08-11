WATCH: Innovative Injectables: Skin shots enter a new age

The name new-age injectables is starting to become big buzz in skincare and anti-ageing. And for good reason!

Story continues below Advertisement

The science behind what these “shots” can do for skin is fascinating. They don’t replace favourites like Botox and fillers, but they can be combined or used as skin overhaul treatments. So think giving your skin more rather swapping out. Getting to the nitty gritty of new-age injectables means understanding the difference between whether your skin needs a process called bio-stimulation or bio-remodelling. Unpacking the differences between the two means getting to grips with these savvy new skin savers. And of course, the skilled medical aesthetic team at Skin Renewal are with you on this journey every step on the way. BIO-STIMULATION: Need to Rev Up Your Collagen? Move Up a Gear with Restylane Skin Boosters and Sculptra Bio-Stimulation does wonderful things for skin that needs anti-ageing rewards – and like the name suggests, the process get things moving so your body works better for you. Think of it as triggering your system’s own natural ability to heal and restore itself. When the right ingredients are injected, the right messages are received by skin and that’s when amazing things happen.

Story continues below Advertisement

Restylane®️ Skin Boosters (Magic Mesolift Skin Boosters) Lasting up to 12 months, Restylane Skin Boosters give skin the benefits of teamed up Hyaluronic Acid (HA) and growth factors. If you just want your skin to look better – in other words up its quality, push hydration, smooth it out and deal with your fine and wrinkles, this is a smart choice. Maybe this isn’t the stage in your life you need to do anything radical – your skin isn’t loose and sagging, but you want to build collagen and really get savvy about anti-ageing? Then, this a new-age injectable that should be firmly on your rejuvenation radar.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch the video below to find out more:

Story continues below Advertisement

Sculptra Pushing the rewards for up to 24 months, Scupltra works by firming, tightening and lifting skin. It’s also a collagen stimulator and the effect builds up – so your skin just gets better and better. The tech term for the ingredient used is poly l-lactic acid (PLLA) and this is what you want when your skin’s own collagen starts to nose-dive (around your late 40’s you may really notice a change).

Sculptra’s job isn’t quick-fix about rather restoring and smoothing out wrinkles for a fresher, more youthful appearance day after day. And isn’t it quite a nice thought to have something exciting to wake up to each morning? BIO-REMODELLING: Lift and Plump Lax Skin with Profhilo and HArmonyCA When you give your skin more HA, you give it what it naturally needs to look gorgeously hydrated, stay healthy and glow. Our body’s own HA dips as we get older, but with bio-remodelling injectables that’s old news.

Think of this process as a general skin rejuvenation treatment plumping, firming, hydrating, and strengthening your face. Putting back what your skin craves, bio-remodelling works to recreate structure (volume), also triggering the skin’s smart healing abilities. You’ll see firmed up, younger skin with a beautiful smoother and softer texture. Profhilo Can you give your skin six months to rebuild from the inside? That’s all the time Profhilo needs to slowly release wonder-molecule hyaluronic acid and get that collagen working hard for you again. In fact, it’s scaffolding action to help re-model loose skin starts within three to five days of your treatment.

With the highest concentrations of HA available on the market to boost your collagen and elastin (collagen gives skin its firmness while elastin keeps skin tight), you’ll see better skin tone, texture, hydration and less noticeable fine lines. And if you’re battling with crepe-like areas, this is the therapy to chat to a Skin Renewal medical aesthetic doctor about now. HArmonyCA Known as a hybrid injectable, HArmonyCA uses both HA, to give skin back youthful fullness, but brings with it the power of calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) for the fullness of young skin with a gorgeous glow. The paybacks of a collagen re-build will last up to 24 months, and while this may take a little time, it’s worth the wait.