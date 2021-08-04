WATCH: Internet reacts to reports of South Africans eating Russians
Share this article:
It seems a host of online media sources have somehow managed to get a hold of video footage from a focus group study recently conducted in South Africa.
In the video, a number of South African nationals can be seen engaged in a candid discussion as it relates to their love for eating Russians.
Obviously to the average South African it is apparent that the people in question are referring to eating Russian sausages, however to an international audience, this is grossly misconstrued and taken literally - which seems to be exactly what has happened!
Naturally this has caused quite a stir amongst Russian citizens and threatens to strain relations between the two nations.