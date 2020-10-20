WATCH: StyleMode - new eCommerce fashion portal launches in South Africa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Officially taking to the digital fashion runway today, StyleMode.co.za is a new online fashion portal that will provide savvy shoppers with even more choice on how to dress with flair and suit their mood and style. Powered by Loot.co.za, StyleMode enters the market with a range of brands across apparel, footwear and accessories, and at a price point that will suit most pockets. StyleMode comes with an expert fashion pedigree too, having been developed and curated by Shereen Conrad and Nishai Sookdhew, both respected and experienced professionals in the fashion eCommerce world. Conrad cut her teeth in high-street fashion before being part of the launch team of two of South Africa’s currently dominant fashion platforms and will head up the StyleMode fashion squad. Sookdhew, an award-winning designer in her own right, will oversee the design and manufacturing aspects of the private labels – her particular expertise. A carefully curated stylish capsule collection will be on offer at launch with a significantly expanded range on the cards for 2021. On trend for this season, fashionistas can expect to explore their summer side with flirty pastels and juicy citrus colours. Tiered dresses, cropped tops, shorts, slogan Tees, and trapeze shapes, with a mix of natural fibres such as fresh cotton, poplins and linen blends, which also make an appearance. Bang on style and echoing the international fashion fix for a more relaxed look, StyleMode will offer a cool and sophisticated range of loungewear that will be equally comfortable at home, as it will be in the office or a night out.

A carefully curated stylish capsule collection will be on offer at launch with a significantly expanded range on the cards for 2021.

The platform makes searching for a product even easier, as it can be discovered by size, price, brand and even colour. More user-friendly functionalities are expected in 2021.

Following a growing undertaking in South Africa (and worldwide) to support local design and manufacturing, StyleMode will also launch with its own private label collection. There will be not one, but four labels that will ramp up South Africa’s sustainable fashion agenda.

Currently being manufactured in Cape Town, and pre-dominantly by women-owned businesses, the private label collection will include, StyleMode the label, Miss Mode, La Mode, ModeCurve. StyleMode is also the first fashion portal in South Africa to launch with a private label collection. It’s a bold move but one that will pay off in dividends as not only does this support the local economy, but the ranges are stylishly fashion forward too. Plus-points for the locally manufactured ranges also mean that sizing will be spot on too for South African silhouettes and figures.

StyleMode will also launch with its own private label collection.

Commenting on the launch of the platform and what’s on offer, Shereen Conrad, head of fashion at StyleMode.co.za, said: “It’s been a challenging year for many, so we are looking forward to injecting colour, energy and some positivity into people’s lives with this collection, which will help them take advantage of the upcoming sunshine and Summer season.

“Not only will we present a selection of current items, but the site has been designed to optimise user experience – it is simple to navigate, responsive and offers a variety of payment options to suit most pockets, including a direct debit option.”

Echoing Conrad’s upbeat mood and congratulating the team on pulling everything together, Greg Le Roux, CEO of Loot.co.za, remarked: “Not only is StyleMode a positive for consumers, offering them more choice to fit their fashion tastes, but it is also a booster for the economy as a whole in South Africa. Choosing to launch at the tail end of what has been an economically devastating year – globally – for business and consumers, is strategic. We have every confidence in the growth of eCommerce in this country as well as StyleMode becoming an established platform that contributes to the development and sustainability of a vibrant local fashion manufacturing sector once again.

Loot, which itself has seen a sharp increase in traffic and sales in 2020, will provide the backbone, infrastructure and payment options for the new platform, including direct deposit for those without credit card or online activated debit cards. StyleMode will also utilise Loot’s warehousing and logistics.