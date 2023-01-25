WATCH: The world of sensory reality has arrived in South Africa at the V&A Waterfront

The world of sensory reality is here, and the very first wellness sensory reality device has just arrived in South Africa and will be showcased at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. “Sensory reality allows for a range of multi-sensory real-life and fantasy-based experiences to be replicated in superb detail, with the body’s five senses activated simultaneously. Multi-sensory digitisation of experiences will help ‘bridge the gap’ between reality and simulation,” explains Fred Galstaun, director of Sensiks, the developers of the range of Sensiks Sensory Reality Pods who are based in the Netherlands.

“The metaverse will change the way humans live, work, play, socialise, travel, heal, shop and entertain themselves. Developments in multi-sensory metaverse technology will also bring profound discoveries in the field of neuroscience, unlocking new exiting capabilities of the human brain.” “What computer programming did for the digitisation of society and economy in recent decades, is what sensory reality will do for understanding and optimising the mental states of human beings” Galstaun says. Watch the video to find out more:

The U.WELL x Sensiks Express Wellness Pod provides a safe space to calm down both mind and body, with soothing experiences that involve synchronised visuals, audio, fragrances, airflow, heat fluctuations, haptics, and vibrations. Over 2000 therapeutic multi-sensory reality experiences are available for relaxation, burnout prevention, anxiety reduction, mindfulness, guided meditation, pain relief, education, and entertainment. Customised content can also be created.

The emotional state of users can be assessed and directed via interactive biofeedback sensors that measure and align biometrics such as heart rate, HRV, GSR, respiration facial expressions and more. Sensory reality pods, situated at a few exclusive locations around the world, have been shown to have a significant positive impact in the treatment of mental health disorders, stress reduction and burnout prevention, PTSD, addiction, anxiety, neo natal illnesses, muscular skeletal disorders and more. The use of cognitive distraction as a pain and anxiety management strategy is well tested and proven. Being immersed in the sensory reality provided by the pod offers distraction from physical and mental adversities. Sensory reality in the healthcare field is the future - and together with virtual and augmented reality, is set to become a part of our everyday lives.

U.WELL, aims to become the first "Phygital (where the physical world meets the digital world) Harley Street” of health and wellness in South Africa, partnering with some of the world's most highly rated and distinguished medical and wellness experts for people seeking cutting-edge, traditional, as well as preventative medical care. The inventors of ‘WellCare’, which aims to implement disease modifying strategies through risk identification, early detection and interventions, and prevention of disease manifestation using various bio-psycho-social management strategies. The U.WELL x Sensiks Express Wellness Pod has recently arrived in South Africa and is available to the public at a pop-up location in the V&A Waterfront until 31 May 2023.

It will later be housed, alongside several larger sensory reality pods – the U.WELL x Sensiks Wellcare Pods - in a futuristic AI-enabled wellness facility that is opening its doors at the iconic V&A Waterfront. What to expect during a U.WELL x Sensiks Express Wellness Pod experience: An introduction to Wellcare & integrated holistic health & lifestyle practic.

A brief pre-session of down time in U.WELL’s pop-up relaxation room with infrared therapy & guided “time to breathe”.

A wellness session in the U.WELL x Sensiks Express Wellness Pod

The complete experience takes 45 minutes The cost:

R395 per U.WELL x Sensiks Express Wellness Pod experience promotional offer: Purchase 1 session and receive another free. U.WELL Relax Package: 3 x Sensiks sessions priced at R995, which includes a relaxing massage worth R500 (Massage to be redeemed at SCIN | Specialists Clinics Institute with branches in Cape Town and Johannesburg). To book a U.WELL x Sensiks Wellness Express Pod experience at the current pop-up address in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, email [email protected] or call / whatsapp on +27 69 884 7574.