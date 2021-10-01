WATCH: Three Ships Mash Tun is boldly setting new boundaries

If you’re an avid whisky fan, you’ve probably enjoyed Three Ships Whisky neat or on the rocks on a warm summer afternoon. Now the team behind this globally awarded whisky range, has broken with convention to create their bold new invention, Three Ships Mash Tun - a smooth new taste, born in the heart of the James Sedgwick Distillery.

Did you know? Three Ships Mash Tun was made ensuring the South African consumer is at the heart of the new innovation and was created to appeal to a sweeter South African palate. Three Ships Mash Tun is mellowed in wood and enhanced with flavours of vanilla, toasted oak, maple, orange and cinnamon. It’s perfect for those times you’d like to enjoy a few drinks with friends as a sundowner or beyond.

We asked Brand Manager, Nicole Hewitt, what the motivation behind this bold move was and why Three Ships Mash Tun is a category breaker. Q: Why is Three Ships Mash Tun a category breaker? A: Originally, the challenge behind Three Ships Mash Tun was to create a product that would appeal to sweeter South African palates - spicy and easy-drinking, but still full of complexity. It wasn’t an easy task but with the ingenuity of the team behind Three Ships Whisky, a new category was born. It’s an exciting alternative for curious whisky drinkers who are keen to try something new and versatile.

Q: Why did you name your bold new invention Three Ships Mash Tun? A: Well, if you’re familiar with the art of whisky making, you’ll know that the mash tun at any distillery works hard. And for good reason! It’s the place where malt, water and heat meet. It’s also a place that mirrors the dedication, hard work and innovation of the team behind the whisky. The perfect name for our brand-new product Q: What is the best way to drink Three Ships Mash Tun?

A: Invite a few friends over to share a bottle of Three Ships Mash Tun with you, enjoy it at your favourite local hangout or pour yourself a glass after a hard day’s work in the comfort of your own home. We love the versatility of this drink - it’s delicious with a variety of mixers – and tastes best on the rocks or with cola or soda. Or drink it neat - it’s up to you! Q: Where can people purchase the new Three Ships Mash Tun? A: You can pick up a bottle of Three Ships Mash Tun from leading retailers at R119.99 per 750ml bottle. Otherwise, get it delivered right to your door, from online liquor emporiums across the country.