WATCH: Vegan coconut chilli lime strip kebabs with toasted coconut and fresh lime

Tammy Fry, Global Brand Lead of The Fry Family Food Co., has written a gorgeous plant-based cookbook and lifestyle guide called Made with Love & Plants. Passionate about plant-based living, Tammy embodies health and wellness. She is a certified plant-based nutritionist. To celebrate Veganuary we tried this easy, delicious coconut chilli lime strip kebabs with toasted coconut and fresh lime recipe. Watch the video to see how quick and easy it is to prepare: 1 serving = 2 kebabs = 2 protein, 1 fat

Serves: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Level of difficulty: 1/5

Ingredients

8 wooden skewers, soaked in cold water overnight or soaked in boiling water for 15 minutes

Coconut chilli lime marinade

100 ml soy sauce

150 ml coconut milk

juice of 2 limes, keep a little aside for serving

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup maple syrup

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 red chilli, de-seeded and roughly chopped

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Skewers

1 x 380g box Fry’s chicken-style or Fry’s chunky strips, slightly defrosted

1 red pepper, sliced into thick strips

1 red onion, sliced into thick strips

Serve with

½ cup toasted coconut flakes

½ tsp dried chilli flakes (optional)

Method

1. Begin with the marinade. Place all the ingredients into the bowl of a food processor

and blitz together until combined. Set aside

2. For the chicken-style or chunky strips, thread the strips onto wooden skewers,

alternating with slices of red pepper and red onion.

3. Pour over the marinade and leave to marinate for 15–20 minutes (or overnight if

possible).

4. Heat the braai to a medium-high heat and grill for 5–8 min, turning often.

5. Remove from the heat and immediately sprinkle with the lime juice that was set

aside

6. To serve, sprinkle over the coconut and chilli flakes.

Made with Love and Plants will be available in major book stores and online in South Africa in January from www.loot.co.za/product/tammy-fry-made-with-love-plants

