WATCH: We catch up with plant-based food innovator and mom, Hayley Fry

As well as being one of the Fry family daughters, Hayley is Global Head of Product for The LIVEKINDLY Collective which means she is intimately involved in product development and innovation for the Fry Family Food Co.

Her role requires her to have a close eye on emerging trends in the plant-based food space but when it comes to creating food that kids will love she relies heavily on her experience as a mom because she knows what gets them excited about plant-based eating.

We caught up with her to find out how being a parent, and a daughter of the pioneering plant-based food family in South Africa has impacted her life and her work.

Parenting is tricky business, a lot of parents feel that trying to introduce more plant-based foods into their children’s lives will only add to that workload. As a plant-based parent, do you have any tips on feeding fussy eaters?

I am often starved for time, and I guess Fry’s products were developed with that in mind. Having a product to pull out of the freezer and into the air fryer is so convenient. I try to cook fresh wherever and whenever I can, but as a working mom it is not always possible to make meals from scratch, choosing healthy, convenient foods is my go to 😊

When you are thinking of new products for Fry’s – how do you ensure what the brand creates will work for kids? Is this an important part of your planning and consideration?