WATCH: What if your pet hates your partner?

You love your pet and your partner, so it’s only natural that the two of them would get along. Unfortunately, it’s not always that simple.

Sometimes issues can become so severe that you may feel like you need to choose between the two. In fact, 64% of people report that they would choose their pet over their partner. Why does my pet hate my partner? Remember that your pet doesn’t hate your partner – even if it feels like they do. Although it may be difficult not to take personally, the first step is to stop assigning your pet human emotions. Some of the reasons they might not be warming up to your partner include:

Protectiveness: Guard dog breeds are suspicious of any newcomers.

Territory: Your pet may feel like their space is threatened.

Trauma: Rescue pets may have had a bad experience with someone who reminds them of your partner.

Jealousy: You may have suddenly started spending less time with your pet and more time with your partner.

Personality: If your partner has a different pet parent personality, a sensitive pet may interpret this as aggression. Watch the video below to find out more about your pet’s behaviour:

Here’s what to do Firstly, relax. Don’t force the relationship by placing your pet in your partner’s lap – let them get to know each other in their own time. Introduce them slowly. Start by bringing your partner along on walks and gradually increase the time they spend together. Bring a piece of your partner’s clothing home so your pet can get used to their smell. Eventually, your partner can even feed your pet small treats to put them at ease.

However, if your pet is aggressive or attacks your partner, more serious action might be needed, like consulting professional animal behaviour specialists.

