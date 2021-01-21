WATCH: What’s in the fridge of 3 x Ironman Champion - Kyle Buckingham
Kyle Buckingham, plant-based tri-athlete and Fry's brand ambassador shares in this video how to get enough protein on a plant-based diet - especially as a hard-working athlete.
VIDEO: This is what he eats on an average day:
Breakfast before Training:
Rolled Oats
Chia Seeds
Plant Based Milk
Peanut Butter
Pecans
Mix Berry Compote - homemade
Coconut Shavings
Roasted Sunflower Seeds
Total: 20g Protein
Mid-morning smoothie
Plant based milk
Organic plant based protein powder
Frozen Mixed Berries
Peanut Butter
Dates
Frozen Banana
Total: 30g Protein
Lunch:
Mix Bean Ragu
Rice / Red Quinoa Mix
Broccoli
Coriander
Total: 18g Protein
Afternoon Snack:
Cracker Bread or Rice Cakes
Hummus (Homemade)
Avo
Fruit
Total: 5g Protein
Dinner:
Sweet Potato
Fry's Pea Protein Mince, with Carrots, Peppers, Courgette, Green Beans
Edamames
Tomatoes
Total: 30g Protein
For more plant-based tips and guidance, join the We LOVE Veganuary Facebook Group. It’s is an inclusive space with people from all walks of life at various stages of their plant-based journey.