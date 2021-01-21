LifestylePartnered
Plant-based athlete Kyle Buckingham shares how to get enough protein on a plant-based diet.
WATCH: What’s in the fridge of 3 x Ironman Champion - Kyle Buckingham

Kyle Buckingham, plant-based tri-athlete and Fry's brand ambassador shares in this video how to get enough protein on a plant-based diet - especially as a hard-working athlete.

VIDEO: This is what he eats on an average day:

Breakfast before Training:

Rolled Oats

Chia Seeds

Plant Based Milk

Peanut Butter

Pecans

Mix Berry Compote - homemade

Coconut Shavings

Roasted Sunflower Seeds

Total: 20g Protein

Mid-morning smoothie

Plant based milk

Organic plant based protein powder

Frozen Mixed Berries

Peanut Butter

Dates

Frozen Banana

Total: 30g Protein

Lunch:

Mix Bean Ragu

Rice / Red Quinoa Mix

Broccoli

Coriander

Total: 18g Protein

Afternoon Snack:

Cracker Bread or Rice Cakes

Hummus (Homemade)

Avo

Fruit

Total: 5g Protein

Dinner:

Sweet Potato

Fry's Pea Protein Mince, with Carrots, Peppers, Courgette, Green Beans

Edamames

Tomatoes

Total: 30g Protein

For more plant-based tips and guidance, join the We LOVE Veganuary Facebook Group. It’s is an inclusive space with people from all walks of life at various stages of their plant-based journey.

